London Concours to celebrate rare Porsches and more for 2026

The 2026 edition of the London Concours show is less than two weeks away, with a host of incredible vehicles ready for the event in the heart of the capital.

Hosted on the manicured lawns of the Honourable Artillery Company, London Concours is described as a ‘luxurious automotive garden party’ taking place right in the centre of the Square Mile.

The event begins on Tuesday 9 June, and continues through to Thursday 11 June.

For this year’s show, London Concours will celebrate everything Porsche, the history of the Jaguar XK lineage, and the now-traditional ‘Supercar Day’ to honour the wildest cars to ever hit the road.

Along with the huge display of horsepower, London Concours boasts it is also packed with upmarket food and drink options – and will see a live recording of the Smith & Sniff Podcast on Tuesday 9 June.

Hypercars to All-American heroes

First held in 2017, London Concours has become a highlight of the annual automotive calendar, bringing an eclectic array of ultra-rare cars to an urban environment.

This year’s event will feature nine different classes of vehicles on show, spanning the breadth of car culture and enthusiasm.

The American Muscle category will feature some of the wildest big-block powered creations from across the Atlantic, including a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, 1969 Shelby Mustang GT350, and the all-important 1965 Pontiac GTO.

Alfa Romeo will gain special attention for the 2026 edition of the London Concours event, seeing everything from a 1932 8C Tourer to a 2022 Giulia Quadrifoglio taking to the turf.

Tuned cars from the likes of Hartge and Koenig will star in ‘The Tuners’ category, with hypercars from McLaren, Bugatti and Lamborghini likely to be some of the most attention-grabbing exhibits.

One of the rarest Porsche models ever made

With London Concours putting a major emphasis on Porsche for its opening day, the ‘Porsche Sonderwunsch’ class will bring together some of the rarest cars to emerge from Zuffenhausen.

Porsche’s Sonderwunsch (Special Request) programme exists to give customers the ultimate in personalisation, crafting bespoke vehicles to meet exacting demands.

Included in the Porsche Sonderwunsch class at London Concours will be a Grand Prix White example of the 964 Turbo S Leichtbau, created as an even more extreme version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 Turbo.

Just 86 cars were made, with only 11 built in right-hand drive for the UK market. Changes included shaving 180kg from the weight of a standard 911 Turbo, achieved through the use of reduced sound insulation and thinner glass.

Andrew Evans, MD of Thorough Events said: “The Porsche 964 Turbo S Leichtbau is exactly the sort of car that makes the Porsche Sonderwunsch class so special.

“It’s exceptionally rare, highly innovative for its era and represents Porsche at its most focused and uncompromising.

“We’re delighted to be working with Boxengasse this year to showcase some of the most exclusive and fascinating Porsches ever created.”

Tickets for London Concours still available

Tickets for the 2026 London Concours are still available to purchase for all three days, with multiple different options for attending.

Full-day tickets cost £65, with half-day access priced at £45, and evening tickets just £35, aimed at those attending after finishing work in the Square Mile.

Children and students can purchase reduced-price tickets, too.

Club Concours hospitality tickets can be purchased for Tuesday 9 June and Wednesday 10 June, costing £370 per person. This includes morning coffee and pastries on arrival, a Veuve Clicquot Champagne drinks reception, an open bar, ‘al fresco’ lunch and an afternoon cream tea.

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