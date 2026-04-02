BMW expands electric SUV range with new entry-level iX3 40

BMW has expanded its iX3 electric SUV lineup, with the announcement of a new, more affordable ’40’ version.

Recently voted World Car of the Year 2026 by an international panel of expert judges, including Motoring Research’s own Richard Aucock, the iX3 debuted in all-wheel-drive 50 xDrive guise. The new, rear-wheel-drive iX3 40 joins it later this year.

As the first of BMW’s Neue Klasse (‘new class’) range of cars and SUVs, the iX3 is a hugely important model for the German marque.

In his review of the iX3 50 xDrive, our Tim Pitt awarded the electric SUV a full five stars, saying it ‘goes straight to the top of a very crowded class’.

One of his few areas of criticism was the premium EV being limited to a single version – an issue now resolved by the cheaper iX3 40.

Almost 400 miles of range

Powering the BMW iX3 40 will be an 82.6kWh battery: smaller than the 108kWh item in the flagship iX3 50 xDrive.

The entry-level model thus won’t match the iX3 50 xDrive’s impressive WLTP-tested battery range of 500 miles – the furthest of any electric car currently on sale.

However, the new BMW iX3 40 will be capable of covering up to 395 miles when fully charged, which still makes it one of the longest-range EVs available.

Making use of the same 800-volt technology as the 50 xDrive, the iX3 40 is compatible with rapid-charging speeds of up to 300kW. This potentially allows for 186 miles of range to be added in only 10 minutes. Replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent requires 21 minutes.

Available in the UK from summer 2026

The iX3 40’s electric motor generates 320hp and 369lb ft of torque. It can accelerate the five-seat SUV from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds, and on to a 124mph maximum.

Although this is slower than the existing iX3 50 xDrive, the two cars will look virtually indistinguishable – and offer the same level of standard specification. This includes an illuminated front kidney grille, along with the innovative Panoramic iDrive dashboard display.

UK prices for the BMW iX3 40 will start from £53,250, marking a substantial saving compared to the £58,755 asked for the cheapest iX3 50 xDrive.

The new entry-level iX3 will be available in the UK from summer 2026.

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