13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant

The government has confirmed 13 more cars from Nissan, Renault and Vauxhall will be eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

They join several models from Citroen in all enjoying a government-funded £1,500 discount.

However, there has still not yet been a car that qualifies for the full £3,750 discount.

We’ve listed all 13 newly-added cars below. The £1,500 discount will automatically be applied. This takes the price of the in-demand new Renault 5 E-Tech down to just £21,495.

The new Nissan Micra also now starts from just £21,495. The new Vauxhall Frontera starts from £22,495 – which is £1,760 less than its petrol hybrid equivalent.

Rather than replacing official discounts, car firms are adding the Electric Car Grant onto their own deals.

Looking at the Renault 5 E-Tech again, it means the new retro EV is available from just £219 a month on a four-year PCP deal.

The Vauxhall Corsa Electric, which receives the £1,500 grant, adds on a £1,500 deposit contribution for its 0% finance PCP – with an extra £500 for a home charger or public charging on top.

‘Cheaper to go electric’

“With discounts on 17 car models announced this week alone,” said transport secretary Heidi Alexander, “We’re delivering on our promise to make it easier and cheaper for families to go electric.”

The grants are provided as part of the government’s £650m ECG scheme.

They are automatically applied, with no paperwork required from customers.

Cars costing up to £37,000 are eligible, meaning the ECG is focused on more affordable models, rather than premium EVs.

“More models are expected to be approved in the coming weeks as manufacturers’ applications are assessed against the scheme’s sustainability standards.”

Sustainability standards

To be eligible for the Electric Car Grant, car manufacturers must hold an official science-based sustainability target from the Science Based Institute.

If they have one, the environmental credentials of each EV is assessed. Factors include the production location of the car, and its battery.

This is intended to encourage greener EVs made more locally, and penalise cars and batteries produced in China, where production is perceived to be less eco-friendly.

The fact no model has yet received the full ECG indicates the cars so far are green – but could be greener still, perhaps by using batteries made in Europe rather than further afield.

It is anticipated the new Nissan Leaf (pictured above), which is made in the UK with batteries assembled here too, will qualify for the full £3,750 ECG. The new model will be launched later this year.

Latest EVs eligible for the Electric Car Grant

Alpine A290: £1,500

Renault Megane: £1,500

Renault 4: £1,500

Renault 5: £1,500

Renault Scenic: £1,500

Nissan Micra: £1,500

Nissan Ariya: £1,500

Vauxhall Corsa Electric: £1,500

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric: £1,500

Vauxhall Astra Electric: £1,500

Vauxhall Frontera Electric: £1,500

Vauxhall Grandland Electric: £1,500

