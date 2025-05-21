A hero car of the 1980s could be set to return, previewed by the new Fiat Grande Panda 4×4 concept seen here.

Announced as a ‘direct heir’ to the original Fiat Panda 4×4, first launched in 1983, the new Grande Panda promises to keep its ‘authentic and deeply popular soul’.

News of a production Grande Panda 4×4 isn’t forthcoming yet. However, Fiat has recently expanded the model range for its diminutive supermini.

Along with choice details revealed about the concept, it suggests the Fiat mountain goat will make a comeback in the near-future.

Electrified off-road action

The modern Grande Panda is currently available with the choice of two powertrains: turbocharged three-cylinder petrol or fully electric.

Fiat has not said what powers the front wheels of the 4×4 concept. It mentions ‘an electrified innovative rear axle’, though, to provide four-wheel drive.

This allows the Grande Panda 4×4 to ‘deliver impressive performance in urban settings and on more demanding terrain’, just like the original.

The spirit of the 1980s

The choice of a Dark Red livery is described as a tribute to a ‘popular limited-edition version of Panda 4×4’. It comes complete with beige exterior detailing and robust steel wheels.

Although not mentioned directly by Fiat, the special Panda in question is likely to be the Sisley model. Developed with clothing brand Sisley, the limited-production Panda came with metallic paint, an inclinometer, a bonnet scoop and a roof rack.

Initially limited to just 500 examples, the success of the 4×4 Sisley saw it made a permanent part of the Panda range in 1989.

Badged as a concept for now, the likelihood of Fiat recreating the Panda’s glory days with a new 4×4 seems almost a certainty.

