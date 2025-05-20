New special edition Peugeot 208 Style priced at £199 per month

Peugeot has released a special edition version of its popular 208 supermini, along with an attractive finance offer.

Added to the range alongside the existing Allure and GT trim levels, the 208 Style comes with bespoke design features and extra equipment.

The 208 Style also debuts in a national advertising campaign for the Peugeot hatchback, with the marque offering finance packages alongside it.

This could see a 208 on your driveway for less than £200 per month via one of Peugeot’s Personal Contract Hire (PCH) deals.

A 208 with more Style

The 208 Style will be offered solely with the 1.2-litre PureTech 100 petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Unique to the new special edition is a black front grille – a contrast to the colour-coded item fitted to other models in the 208 lineup. Black wing mirrors and orange-tinted Style badges are also included.

Customers can choose from four different metallic paint colours: Agueda Yellow, Okenite White, Cumulus Grey or Nera Black. Steel wheels are fitted, seemingly to keep costs down, but with diamond-cut wheel trims.

On the inside, the 208 Style comes with ‘Rimini’ fabric upholstery, complete with orange stitching. A leather steering wheel is included, too.

Putting a price on style

Standard equipment for the Peugeot 208 Style includes air conditioning, automatic LED headlights, rear parking sensors and automatic windscreen wipers.

A 3.5-inch digital instrument panel is combined with a central touchscreen, with connected 3D navigation that offers TomTom Live traffic updates.

Prices for the Peugeot 208 Style start from £19,995. However, finance offers will likely be the more attractive option. Using Peugeot’s PCH deal, a £1,999 deposit will secure monthly payments of £199 across a 23-month period. Mileage is capped at 6,000 miles per annum.

The 208 Style can be ordered from Peugeot dealerships now, with the first examples expected to arrive later this month.

