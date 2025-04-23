Porsche 911 goes retro with new Spirit 70 special edition

Dust off your disco ball: Porsche is taking the 911 back to the 1970s with its latest Heritage Design special edition.

The 911 Spirit 70 is a deliberate throwback to the late 1970s and early 1980s. Olive Neo, an exclusive retro paint colour, comes as standard.

Based on the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, the Spirit 70 uses a 541hp, hybrid-assisted version of Porsche’s turbocharged 3.6-litre flat-six engine.

Production of the 911 Spirit 70 will be capped at 1,500 cars, with a special commemorative wristwatch offered to customers, too.

Going for gold

The third model in Porsche’s Heritage Design range, the Spirit 70 continues the theme of referencing classic 911 styling cues.

Its Olive Neo paint is described as being a ‘rich, deep green with a modern undertone’. It is complemented by details in Bronzite – with the grey-gold colour used for inserts in the front bumper, plus the Fuchs-inspired Sport Classic wheels.

A trio of black stripes run across the Spirit 70’s bonnet, with retro-style ‘911’ numerals leaving no doubt as to this Porsche’s identity. Racing roundels featuring the number ‘70’ are affixed to both doors.

The Porsche emblem on the bonnet is almost identical to the historic crest first used in 1963, and joined by gold-coloured ‘Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’ badges on the front wings. More gold is used for the Porsche lettering and 911 model designation at the rear.

The spirit of disco

On the inside, Porsche’s famous Pasha patterned fabric makes another appearance, here in a contrasting black and Olive Neo colour combination.

The centres of the 18-way adjustable sports seats are trimmed with Pasha fabric, along with the door cards and even the inside of the glovebox. For those who want even more Pasha, the backs of the seats and dashboard can also be clad in the chequered trim.

Basalt Black club leather is used for the remainder of the interior. A reversible boot mat, also in Pasha fabric, livens up the luggage compartment.

The digital instrument panel uses white pointers on black analogue-effect dials, with green digits as a subtle nod to the classic Porsche 356.

Timed to perfection

Potential Spirit 70 customers can use a new application developed for the Apple Vision Pro VR headset, which allows them to customise details of their sports car.

Available to order from Porsche Centres now, the 911 Spirit 70 has a starting price of £187,700. The first customer deliveries are expected in July this year.

Buyers also have the chance to purchase a handcrafted Porsche Design 911 Spirit 70 chronograph watch when ordering their car. The £12,000 accessory has the matching vehicle’s production number engraved on the back of its case, plus a Pasha pattern (what else?) on the central dial.

