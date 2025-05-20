Nissan creates free retro-inspired Formula E video game

To celebrate the Formula E series racing in Japan, Nissan has released the 'Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo' arcade game.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Nissan Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo

To coincide with the Japanese rounds of the Formula E electric racing series, Nissan has created a special video game.

Designed in collaboration with Japanese illustrator Kentaro Yoshida, Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo celebrates the Nissan team competing on home soil.

With a deliberate eight-bit retro arcade game design, players take control of a stylised Nissan Formula E car, racing through the streets of Japan’s capital city.

Intended to replicate the excitement of Formula E, players can reach virtual speeds of up to 200mph. Mount Fuji and cherry blossom trees are visible in the background.

Retro arcade gaming action

Nissan Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo

Available to play for free on a dedicated website, Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo was launched alongside a special promotional video. 

Said to be inspired by video game adverts from the 1990s, the film sees appearances from Nissan Formula E drivers Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato.

Rowland and Nato both set their own high scores on Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo ahead of the actual E-Prix weekend. Players can therefore test themselves against genuine Formula E drivers.

The game’s illustrator, Kentaro Yoshida, originally from Japan, is known for his pastel-toned style, bold line-work and quirky characters. However, Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo is Yoshida’s first foray into the world of video game design.

A formula for success

Nissan Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo

Ahead of the Formula E Tokyo E-Prix, Tommaso Volpe, principal of Nissan’s Formula E Team, said: “This race is not only a major moment for us as a team, but also a chance to celebrate our Japanese heritage. 

“With Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo, we’ve created something that captures the energy we bring to the track while celebrating Japan’s legendary gaming culture”

Practising on the game before the E-Prix seemingly helped Nissan driver Oliver Rowland, who subsequently claimed pole position on the grid. 

In the race itself, Rowland finished in second place, extending his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship table.

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

