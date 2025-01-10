Renault 5 is European Car of the Year 2025

The Renault 5 has been named European Car of the Year 2025, winning by a big margin over the other six finalists.

The reborn Renault 5 E-Tech Electric scored a huge 353 points from the 60 jurors. This was well clear of the Kia EV3 in second place on 291 points.

The Citroen C3 and e-C3 were third on 215 points.

It continues a remarkable run of form for Renault, which last year scooped the Car of the Year 2024 gong with its electric Scenic.

The Renault 5 officially shares the prize with the sporty Alpine A290. This is the hot hatch variant of the new R5 EV.

Surprisingly, the Dacia Duster – recently named AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2025 – only ended up fourth, on 172 points. It was just four points ahead of the Hyundai Inster.

The Cupra Terramar was sixth, on 165 points, with the Alfa Romeo Junior last on 136 points.

Renault’s victory makes it on the second time in the 62-year history of Car of the Year that a brand has taken the top prize two years in a row.

The last time was in 1995 and 1996 with the Fiat Punto and Fiat Bravo.

Notably, most of the 2025 finalists were all-electric – and all of them had at least some degree of electrification, such as hybrid or plug-in hybrid engines.

Car of the Year 2025 results

1: Renault 5 / Alpine A290 – 353 points

2: Kia EV3 – 291 points

3: Citroen C3 / e-C3 – 215 points

4: Dacia Duster – 172 points

5: Hyundai Inster – 168 points

6: Cupra Terramar – 165 points

7: Alfa Romeo Junior – 136 points

