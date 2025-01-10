Renault 5 is European Car of the Year 2025

The Renault 5 has been named European Car of the Year 2025, winning by a huge margin over the other six finalists.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

The Renault 5 has been named European Car of the Year 2025, winning by a big margin over the other six finalists.

The reborn Renault 5 E-Tech Electric scored a huge 353 points from the 60 jurors. This was well clear of the Kia EV3 in second place on 291 points.

The Citroen C3 and e-C3 were third on 215 points.

It continues a remarkable run of form for Renault, which last year scooped the Car of the Year 2024 gong with its electric Scenic.

The Renault 5 officially shares the prize with the sporty Alpine A290. This is the hot hatch variant of the new R5 EV.

Surprisingly, the Dacia Duster – recently named AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2025 – only ended up fourth, on 172 points. It was just four points ahead of the Hyundai Inster.

The Cupra Terramar was sixth, on 165 points, with the Alfa Romeo Junior last on 136 points.

Renault’s victory makes it on the second time in the 62-year history of Car of the Year that a brand has taken the top prize two years in a row.

The last time was in 1995 and 1996 with the Fiat Punto and Fiat Bravo.

Notably, most of the 2025 finalists were all-electric – and all of them had at least some degree of electrification, such as hybrid or plug-in hybrid engines.

Car of the Year 2025 results

1: Renault 5 / Alpine A290 – 353 points

2: Kia EV3 – 291 points

3: Citroen C3 / e-C3 – 215 points

4: Dacia Duster – 172 points

5: Hyundai Inster – 168 points

6: Cupra Terramar – 165 points

7: Alfa Romeo Junior – 136 points

ALSO READ

Dacia Duster is AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2025

World Car of the Year 2025 finalists revealed

Prices for retro Renault 5 EV to start from less than £23,000

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror and Steering Committee director for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S revealed with more power and tech

John Redfern - 0
Joining the 992.2 range for 2025, prices for the new Porsche 911 Carrera S start at £119,800 for the coupe and £129,800 for the Cabriolet.

Can you drive an MOT fail car if the previous test has not expired?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
You can drive a car after it fails the MOT test , but only in certain circumstances. We explain the current DVSA rules.

BMW reveals radical new Panoramic iDrive digital display

John Redfern - 0
Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the new Panoramic iDrive will feature in BMWs from late 2025.

Rolls-Royce to invest £300m in Goodwood as buyers go bespoke

John Redfern - 0
Buoyed by record numbers of bespoke and coachbuilt cars sold in 2024, Rolls-Royce will invest £300 million into its UK headquarters.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice