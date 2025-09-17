Kia K4: new Golf-rival hatchback CONFIRMED for the UK

It’s official: the Kia K4 is coming to the UK. The distinctive new K4 will take on the Volkswagen Golf, Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla in the family hatchback class.

Following its public debut at the 2025 New York International Auto Show, Kia has confirmed the K4 will be sold in Europe.

Featuring Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language, along with a spacious interior, the K4 hatch is set to offer plenty of advanced technology.

As a traditional hatchback powered by petrol engines, the K4 also provides a counterpoint to Kia’s growing range of electric SUVs.

Style and rear-seat space

“With the K4, we are demonstrating how our models can deliver dynamic design, innovation and intelligent technology irrespective of their powertrain,” said Sjoerd Knipping, COO of Kia Europe.

“The K4 reflects our mission to make exciting mobility accessible to all by supporting customers who are not yet ready for fully electric vehicles.”

Along with a floating roofline and hidden rear door handles, the K4 also features ‘Star Map’ front lighting, inspired by the EV9 electric SUV.

Kia says the K4 will offer ‘class-leading’ levels of rear legroom, helped by exterior dimensions that straddle both C- and D-segment cars.

At 4,440mm, the K4 is 200mm longer than the equivalent Mk8 Volkswagen Golf. A wheelbase of 2,720mm is even lengthier than the spacious Cupra Leon, giving the Kia a considerable 964mm of rear legroom.

A full hybrid comes later

Depending on the engine chosen, the Kia can accommodate up to 438 litres of luggage. This rises to 1,217 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Customers can select from five different powertrains at launch, starting with a 115hp turbocharged 1.0-litre engine. A six-speed manual gearbox will be standard, although the mild hybrid version comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

For those who want more power, a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine comes in 150hp or 180hp outputs. Kia plans to add a full hybrid model later in 2026.

GT-Line trim will bring sportier styling, including bespoke alloy wheels and gloss black exterior trim, albeit no extra power.

On sale this winter

Inside, the K4 will boast a panoramic dashboard display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 5.3-inch climate screen and 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard on all models, with an AI-powered voice assistant also included. A Harman Kardon sound system and bio-based artificial leather upholstery will be available, too.

Kia will produce the K4 hatchback at its plant in Monterrey, Mexico, alongside a compact four-door saloon that will not be sold in Europe.

Full UK pricing and specifications will be confirmed closer to the K4 going on sale. Expect to see the first cars arrive at UK dealers in the fourth quarter of 2025.

