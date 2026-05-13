See the Renault 5 Turbo 3E in action at Goodwood FOS this July

UK enthusiasts will get their first chance to see the radical Renault 5 Turbo 3E in action at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Unveiled last year, the electric 5 Turbo 3E is a celebratory throwback to the original mid-engined Renault 5 Turbo of the 1980s – but with enough power to rival a modern supercar.

With a dramatically modified version of the regular Renault 5 E-Tech’s chassis, and extensive use of carbon fibre bodywork, the Turbo 3E will certainly turn heads on the Goodwood hill climb.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E’s performance is likely to be even more startling, thanks to the pair of in-wheel electric motors mounted on the rear axle.

These generate a combined 555hp, plus an almost unbelievable 3,450lb ft of torque. When placed in a car weighing around 1,450kg, the results should be predictably electrifying…

‘Celebrating the spirit of performance’

According to Renault’s official figures, the 5 Turbo 3E can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds, with a top speed in excess of 165mph.

An 800-volt electrical architecture is combined with a 70kWh battery pack, giving the Turbo 3E a range of almost 250 miles. Recharging will be rapid, going from 15 to 80 percent in 15 minutes via a 350kW device.

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault brand, said: “Renault 5 Turbo 3E embodies the boldness and spirit of innovation that have always defined Renault. By reinventing the legendary Renault 5 Turbo for the electric era, we have created something truly unique: a mini-supercar that combines spectacular performance with cutting-edge electric technology.

“Bringing the production-ready Renault 5 Turbo 3E to the Goodwood Festival of Speed for its UK dynamic debut is the perfect way to celebrate this spirit of performance and excitement with enthusiasts.”

Other Renaults to star at Goodwood

Reservations for the Renault 5 Turbo 3E are open now. The French marque plans to produce 1,980 examples of its ‘EV supercar’, with prices starting from £140,000.

For those with a smaller budget, there is also a Renault-backed campaign to have a miniature Lego version built.

Starring alongside the Turbo 3E at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 will be the recently announced Renault 4 E-Tech ‘Plein Sud’, which features a full-length canvas roof. The new Renault Twingo E-Tech and regular Renault 5 E-Tech will also be on show.

Now a four-day event, this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place from Thursday 9 July until Sunday 12 July 2026.

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