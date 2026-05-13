New electric Jaguar GT car to be named Type 01

Jaguar has confirmed the name of its forthcoming luxury GT car. The first electric Jaguar will be called Type 01.

After the controversy that surrounded the British marque’s pivot to full electrification, and the divisive new corporate aesthetic for the Type 00 concept car, the name of the production Jaguar seems reassuringly conventional.

Breaking it down, the ‘Type’ designation is a throwback to previous Jaguar models. It first featured on the C-Type Le Mans racer in 1951.

It was subsequently used on the legendary E-Type sports car, along with two generations of the modern F-Type.

The ‘0’ stands for ‘zero tailpipe emissions’, thanks to a battery-electric powertrain. And the ‘1’ was chosen to represent the first Jaguar model for a new era.

A new name for a new era

Jaguar says the choice of name for its new luxury GT is intended to unite ‘the brand’s history of innovation in design, technology and performance’, in combination with being ‘the most advanced Jaguar ever’.

The Type 01 name will appear on the car’s strikethrough motif, where the bonnet meets the windscreen. We’re told it will use ‘bold linear graphics’.

Rawdon Glover, managing director at Jaguar, said: “We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before. Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance.

“The Type 01 name is part of that story – for me, the zero also signifies a complete brand reset, and the ‘1’, our first car for a new chapter, a one of a kind.”

New Jaguar due in September 2026

Despite a name that has obvious links to Jaguar’s heritage, how the Type 01 drives will be unlike anything in the marque’s illustrious back catalogue.

Three electric motors will provide the Type 01 with more than 1,000hp, combined with nearly 960lb ft of instant electric torque.

Earlier this year, Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock drove a prototype Type 01, noting: “All that power gives it plenty of authority on the high-speed circuit. At any velocity, it gathers pace without effort, and the suspension has the authority to handle it even at 120mph and beyond.

“Going fast is effortless, yet it doesn’t feel remote or disconnected. There’s a calmness to it all, but a crisp responsiveness as well. It’s engaging without being overwhelming.”

This weekend will see prototype versions of the Type 01, still wearing a camouflage wrap, take to the streets of Monaco ahead of the Formula E race.

Jaguar will reveal the completed Type 01 in September 2026, with customer deliveries expected to begin in early 2027.

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