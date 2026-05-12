2017 Suzuki Vitara drives a record 436,500 miles in 9 years

A UK-registered Suzuki Vitara has achieved what is thought to be the highest recorded mileage, after covering more than 48,000 miles a year.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
2017 Suzuki Vitara

A Bedford man has achieved a record mileage in his 2017 Suzuki Vitara after driving more than 48,000 miles a year for almost a decade.

He has covered a total of 436,500 miles in the 1.6-litre petrol-powered Suzuki SUV.

Averaged over his nine years of ownership, that equates to upwards of 48,000 miles every year.

Suzuki Vitara record UK mileage

What’s more, the Suzuki has apparently proven to be “faultless” and is still using its original engine, gearbox and exhaust.

The car is said to be still running “perfectly” and – unlike many high-mileage cars – it doesn’t even have any oil leaks. Only wear and tear components, plus a single driveshaft rubber boot, have been replaced during the past nine years.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, 436,500 miles equates to around 15 sets of new tyres.

A Suzuki daily-driver

2017 Suzuki Vitara

Such a high mileage required routine servicing every few months, reports the owner. He racked up the miles by using the Suzuki Vitara daily, including for multiple trips across Europe.

A spokesman for Suzuki said the Vitara’s durability: “reinforces Suzuki’s reputation and the four easy-to-understand product pillars across its range: tech, efficiency, quality and trust”.

The owner has now purchased another Vitara, a 2024 Approved Used hybrid model, from the same dealer: Hilton Suzuki of Bedford.

The aim is to “continue travelling these staggering distances with the brand in the coming years”.

Has your car covered an ultra-high mileage? Let us know your record mileages in the comments!  

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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