2017 Suzuki Vitara drives a record 436,500 miles in 9 years

A Bedford man has achieved a record mileage in his 2017 Suzuki Vitara after driving more than 48,000 miles a year for almost a decade.

He has covered a total of 436,500 miles in the 1.6-litre petrol-powered Suzuki SUV.

Averaged over his nine years of ownership, that equates to upwards of 48,000 miles every year.

What’s more, the Suzuki has apparently proven to be “faultless” and is still using its original engine, gearbox and exhaust.

The car is said to be still running “perfectly” and – unlike many high-mileage cars – it doesn’t even have any oil leaks. Only wear and tear components, plus a single driveshaft rubber boot, have been replaced during the past nine years.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, 436,500 miles equates to around 15 sets of new tyres.

A Suzuki daily-driver

Such a high mileage required routine servicing every few months, reports the owner. He racked up the miles by using the Suzuki Vitara daily, including for multiple trips across Europe.

A spokesman for Suzuki said the Vitara’s durability: “reinforces Suzuki’s reputation and the four easy-to-understand product pillars across its range: tech, efficiency, quality and trust”.

The owner has now purchased another Vitara, a 2024 Approved Used hybrid model, from the same dealer: Hilton Suzuki of Bedford.

The aim is to “continue travelling these staggering distances with the brand in the coming years”.

Has your car covered an ultra-high mileage? Let us know your record mileages in the comments!