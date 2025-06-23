Ultra-fast Kia EV9 GT 7-seater to cost from £82,185

With 502hp from its dual-motor powertrain, plus six or seven seats, the electric Kia EV9 GT SUV will cost from £82,185.

John Redfern
Kia EV9 GT UK Pricing

Kia has announced UK prices and specification details for the EV9 GT, its flagship electric SUV. Revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, the EV9 GT is one of the world’s quickest three-row electric cars. 

Such performance comes at a price in the UK, however, with the six-seat version of the EV9 GT starting at £82,185. 

Opting for maximum passenger-carrying ability increases the price by £1,000; the seven-seat EV9 GT costs from £83,185.

Rapid pace, rapid charging

Kia EV9 GT UK Pricing

Kia is keen to stress the EV9 GT’s ‘grand touring’ capabilities, rather than its raw performance. The flagship SUV is equipped with a 99.8kWh battery pack, offering a potential range of 280 miles.

Standard 800-volt technology means the EV9 GT requires just 24 minutes to recharge from 10 to 80 percent using a 350kW DC device.

With 502hp and 546lb ft of torque, the all-wheel-drive EV9 GT can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 4.6 seconds. Top speed is 136mph. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential helps counteract any loss of traction.

Electronically adjustable suspension is fitted as standard, along with a ‘Road Preview System’ that can detect and react to changes in the road surface. A ‘Virtual Gear Shift’ replicates the effect of a six-speed paddle-shift transmission, similar to the technology used in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Neon green interior

Kia EV9 GT UK Pricing

Compared to a standard Kia EV9, which won the 2024 World Car of the Year Award, the GT gains a bespoke LED light signature for its front grille, 21-inch alloy wheels and larger front brakes with neon green calipers. 

More neon green is found inside, including the stitching for the artificial leather and suede upholstery. The sports steering wheel also features a neon green button to flick between drive modes – including the sporty ‘GT’ setting.

The EV9 GT comes with a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a wireless phone charger. Not forgetting Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, of course.

Orders for the Kia EV9 GT can be placed now, with the first UK customer deliveries expected in autumn 2025.

