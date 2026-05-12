Renault 4 gets beach-ready with cool JP4x4 concept car

Fresh from releasing the open-air Plein Sud model, Renault has unveiled a new concept version of the 4 E-Tech.

Known as the Renault 4 JP4x4, it becomes the fourth concept car based upon the battery-powered R4 SUV.

Both the name and design of the JP4x4 Concept are obvious tributes to the classic Renault JP4, which was produced between 1981 and 1990.

Developed by French company Car Systeme, the JP4 conversion saw 20cm removed from the wheelbase of the iconic Renault 4, along with an taller ride height and beach buggy-inspired styling.

With the JP4x4 concept, Renault has replicated the ‘lifestyle’ theme of the 1980s original, even down to dedicated spaces for storing your skateboards and surfboard.

‘A car with no real boundary’

The JP4x4 is a thoroughly modern take on the classic JP4, with two seats and a pair of minimalist side doors.

Describing the car, Jean-Philippe Salar, director of advanced design at Renault, said: “A cross between a pick-up and a beach buggy, the Renault 4 JP4x4 Concept was designed as a car with no real boundary between the exterior and the interior. This aspect is highlighted by the striking contrast between the Emerald Green of the bodywork and the vibrant orange of the interior textiles.”

The exterior paint colour is inspired by the Emerald Green and Lettuce Green hues offered on the Renault 4L during the 1970s and ’80s.

A pickup truck-style tailgate drops down to allow access to the boot, while the roof is mainly open to the elements.

Inside, the seats are reminiscent of the ‘Egyptian Mummy’ design used on several classic Renaults, with upholstery in a retro shade of deep orange.

First public outing at Roland-Garros

Beneath the funky bodywork is a chassis borrowed from last year’s Renault 4 Savane 4×4 concept. This provides a ride height raised by 15mm, plus an additional electric motor for the rear axle.

In keeping with its name, it means the JP4x4 offers four-wheel drive, which should make life easier when navigating sandy beaches and country trails.

The French marque has not confirmed a production 4×4 version of the Renault 4 E-Tech, but is ‘monitoring customer and market feedback’.

Members of the public can see the Renault 4 JP4x4 in Paris next week, when it makes an appearance at the 2026 Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament.

It will be joined by the Renault 4 Roland-Garros E-Tech show car, plus the recently announced Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud.

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