Kia Picanto city car range simplified with prices from £16,695

The Kia Picanto remains an important city car contender in the UK and the firm has now simplified the line-up so it’s even easier to buy.

Kia Picanto 2025

The Kia Picanto city car line-up has been simplified to a three-tier model structure, making it easier for customers to buy.

The move also brings it in line with a format established by the Kia EV3, the reigning World Car of the Year.

Instead of using a mix of numbers and names for model grades, the Kia Picanto adopts Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S names.

Pure has the same level of equipment as the outgoing ‘2’ grade.

Kia Picanto 2025

Prices for the Kia Picanto Pure start from just £16,695. GT-Line models cost from £17,845, and GT-Line S is from £19,545.

All will be offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, and either a manual gearbox or, for £700 more, an automated manual.

It means there are fewer Kia Picanto variants to choose from, and the line-up is easier for customers to understand at a glance.

Kia Picanto 2025

Despite the decline in UK city car contenders, the Kia Picanto remains an important model for the firm. It is the sector’s second best-selling car so far in 2025 – and the best-selling model to private customers.

The Kia Picanto represents 12 per cent of the firm’s UK sales so far in 2025.

The Kia Picanto, which was facelifted in July 2024, is also its third-oldest model name in the UK, after Sportage and Sorento.

Kia XCeed simplified too

Kia XCeed 2025

The Kia XCeed crossover hatchback range has also been simplified – again, down to Pure, GT-Line or GT-Line S.

Prices start from £25,165.

Kia has phased out the regular Kia Ceed hatchback and Sportswagon estate.

The Kia XCeed Pure model receives an equipment boost over the old ‘2’ version, adding features such as climate control, electric folding door mirrors, black cloth and artificial leather upholstery and an auto-dim rear-view mirror.

There’s a new 1.0-litre turbo engine too, replacing the old 1.5-litre turbo. This is more economical and reduces CO2 emissions.

The Kia XCeed accounts for around 1 in 3 Kia Ceed range sales in 2025, “and is a crucial part of Kia’s three-pronged approach in the C-SUV market, alongside Sportage and Niro”.

To fill the gap in its range, the core Kia Ceed is expected to be replaced by a new hatchback, already known in the US as the Kia K4.

Kia adds that other petrol and hybrid models will switch to the simplified model range in due course, “to ensure consistency across the range”.

