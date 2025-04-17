New Kia K4 Hatchback could take on Volkswagen Golf

Unveiled at the 2025 New York Auto Show, the distinctive Kia K4 Hatchback may cross the Atlantic to be sold in the UK.

John Redfern
2026 Kia K4 Hatchback

While the 2025 New York International Auto Show might have been heavy on SUVs, Kia proved that the family hatchback still has a future. 

Making its public debut in New York is the Kia K4 Hatchback, a Volkswagen Golf-sized family five-door that will be sold in North American dealerships later this year. 

Designed alongside a traditional four-door saloon – already on sale in the United States, Australia and the Middle East – the Mexican-built K4 Hatchback is aimed at those ‘with active lifestyles’.

Although Kia says the K4 Hatchback is not currently intended for sale in the UK, it seems the perfect car to replace the ageing Kia Ceed.

Bold styling for K4 Hatchback

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback

Making use of Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language – as seen on the electric EV3 and EV4 – the Kia K4 Hatchback certainly looks striking. 

It measures just over 4.4 metres in length, making it around 200mm longer than an equivalent Mk8 Volkswagen Golf. Kia says the K4 Hatchback has the same ‘class-leading’ rear legroom as the saloon variant, despite being almost 280mm shorter overall. 

GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo models will be equipped with sports suspension, along with 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the K4 features a dual digital display that measures nearly 30 inches across. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range, along with Kia’s AI Assistant – said to make using voice commands easier.

Petrol power, not electric

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback

North American engine options for the K4 Hatchback start with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol that develops 147hp and 132lb ft of torque. This uses an automatic CVT transmission to drive the front wheels.

Buyers can also choose a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine with 190hp and 195lb ft of torque. The more powerful motor comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

However, should the K4 Hatchback make the trip across the Atlantic, bank on seeing smaller hybrid engine options for the UK.

American customers can order the K4 hatchback from later this year, with prices to be confirmed closer to its on-sale date.

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

