Best MPVs and people carriers to buy in 2025

Multi-purpose vehicles, better known as MPVs or people carriers, are the most space-efficient and sensible cars you can buy. However, they faces a fight for survival as families’ heads are turned by the aspirational image of SUVs. Many buyers seem happy to sacrifice the space and versatility of an MPV for the extra style and car-park kudos of driving an SUV.

As our list of the best MPVs reveals, however, you shouldn’t be too quick to dismiss practical people carriers. Whether you’re after a five- or seven-seater, you’ll find an MPV can easily become a part of your family. There are even upmarket options – and MPVs with fully electric powertrains, too.

Here are the best MPVs you can buy in 2025, with our choices presented in alphabetical order.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

The 2 Series Active Tourer might be the least desirable BMW on sale. Accordingly, most people go for the X1 or X3 SUVs instead. You’d be wrong to dismiss it, though, as the 2 Series Active Tourer brings a touch of quality to the compact MPV class.

Along with upmarket styling (yep, we’re getting used to that giant kidney grille now), it offers plenty of technology and excellent engineering. There is also lots of room for rear-seat passengers, a big boot and a surprisingly engaging driving experience.

Engine options include mild-hybrid petrols, along with the plug-in hybrid 225e xDrive, which offers a combined output of 245hp. Using its all-wheel drive system, this version can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds – more than fast enough for a family holdall.

Citroen e-Berlingo

Once you have lived with a car with a pair of sliding doors, you’ll wonder how you managed without them. A wide opening into the passenger area, ease of access in tight parking spaces and a feeling that you’re riding in the back of the A-Team van are just some of their benefits.

The Citroen Berlingo is now electric-only, powered by a 136hp motor and 50kWh battery pack. That makes for an official range of 170-180 miles, which certainly isn’t spectacular. However, if you can charge at home, the Berlingo is perfect for school-run duties. You can choose the five-seat M version or the seven-seat XL, with the latter offering up to 4,000 litres of luggage space and a load length of three metres. It drives a bit like a van, but it doesn’t look like one.

We said: ‘In an industry that blurs the lines, there’s something refreshingly honest about the Citroen Berlingo. Put simply, no car at this end of the market is so very useful. Well, apart from the platform-sharing Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life.’

Read our Citroen e-Berlingo review

Dacia Jogger

Part-people carrier, part-estate and part-SUV, the clever Dacia Jogger cherry-picks the best bits from several categories of car. Above all, it offers seven seats and a huge amount of practicality for remarkably little cash. Granted, prices have increased in recent months, but the entry-level Jogger still costs a smidge over £20,000. For that budget, all its rivals are second-hand.

Buyers can now choose from only two trim levels: Expression and outdoor-themed Extreme, with the basic Essential now dropped from the range. Engine options consist of a 109hp petrol or 140hp petrol hybrid with an automatic gearbox.

We said: ‘A kerb weight of just 1,200kg helps the Jogger feel quite lively, too. It’s certainly more fun than many modern SUVs. And when you’re seven-up and taking it steady, the long-travel suspension and sensible 16-inch wheels do a good job of soaking up bumps.’

Read our Dacia Jogger review

Ford Tourneo Connect

With the Galaxy and S-Max now dead, Ford’s MPV offerings are now solely van-based. They include the Tourneo Connect, which translates its upright sides and flat tailgate into vast interior space. Two sliding side doors make access easy and the interior feels much roomier than an SUV.

Sharing its platform with the Volkswagen Caddy, the Tourneo Connect comes with the choice of three powertrains: 114hp 1.5-litre petrol, 120hp 2.0-litre diesel or 150hp petrol plug-in hybrid.

The Tourneo Connect comes with five seats as standard, although you can upgrade to a seven-seat version. For those who need even more room, a long-wheelbase Grand Tourneo Connect is also available.

Ford Tourneo Custom

There is no denying the commercial vehicle origins of the Ford Tourneo Custom, which is essentially a fancier version of the Transit Custom van. This is no bad thing, however, as it translates into plenty of practicality and a wide array of engine options.

Customers can choose from diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully electric power for the Tourneo Custom. The electric e-Tourneo covers up to 190 miles on a full charge, and is capable of towing a trailer weighing up to 2,000kg.

Inside, the Tourneo Custom can seat up to eight people, and offers more than 5,000 litres of luggage space if you remove the rear chairs. Ford offers four trim levels, including the off-road-focused Active and the luxurious Titanium X.

Lexus LM

Think of the Lexus LM as less an MPV and more a roomier alternative to luxury saloons such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series. Indeed, this is the most expensive Lexus since the LFA supercar, with prices starting from more than £94,000.

The range starts with a seven-seat model, but opting for the flagship Takumi version reduces this to just four seats. With the latter, a gigantic 48-inch display screen is included for the rear passengers, along with massage seats and a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

A hybrid-assisted 250hp 2.5-litre petrol engine is the only powertrain available, although there is a choice between front- and all-wheel drive. In reality, the driving experience matters little, because the Lexus LM’s appeal is all about the supreme comfort of those travelling in the back.

Mercedes-Benz B-Class

The B-Class has been part of the Mercedes-Benz range since 2004, and is now into its third generation. Compared to the A-Class on which it is based, it tends to be somewhat forgotten about, but exists as a credible rival to the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.

Think of the B-Class as an A-Class with a higher roof, creating much more headroom inside. Three adults can sit in comfort in the rear of this Mercedes MPV, although there is no seven-seat option. Luggage capacity is respectable, with 420 litres on offer.

Buyers can pick from a 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, or a 150hp 2.0-litre diesel. All versions of the B-Class come with the futuristic MBUX infotainment setup, including voice commands and artificial intelligence.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

With a starting price of around £77,000, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class isn’t cheap. It’s also a bit long in the tooth, so why does it warrant a place on our list of the best MPVs?

Well, it has the potential to seat eight, which makes it more practical than most people carriers. Both the Long and Extra Long variants come with the option of seven or eight seats in Premium trim, with the fanciest Exclusive model limited to seven.

Either way, the V-Class is a spacious, upmarket and supremely practical MPV. The Mercedes-Benz badge sets it apart on the school run, plus there’s an electric EQV version. Just don’t be surprised if other parents ask you for a price of a quick dash to Gatwick.

We said: “The V-Class people carrier might be the least alluring member of the huge Mercedes-Benz range, but it’s also the most practical. Quite simply, the V-Class is big – and it’s clever, too.”

Read our Mercedes-Benz V-Class review

Peugeot e-Rifter

The e-Rifter is a Citroen e-Berlingo in a more conventional suit. Subjectively, it looks more stylish than its equally French sibling, while Peugeot’s ‘i-Cockpit’ dashboard design makes it feel more SUV-like inside. The small steering wheel is an acquired taste, though.

Rear sliding doors, a huge boot and lots of headroom give the e-Rifter several advantages over Peugeot’s range of SUVs, while the electric powertrain should deliver low running costs – albeit a rather limited driving range (172 miles in the official WLTP test).

The five-seat e-Rifter offers 775 litres of luggage space, which swells to 3,000 litres with the back seats folded flat. Need even more room? The extended-wheelbase version is 350mm longer and has seven seats, plus a whopping 4,000 litres for cargo with all the rear seats folded down.

Toyota Proace Verso EV

The Proace Verso shares many parts with the Peugeot e-Traveller, Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life and Citroen e-SpaceTourer. Although it was previously available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, Toyota’s big MPV is now electric-only. You get the benefit of Toyota’s impressive warranty: up to 10 years and 100,000 miles.

You can opt for seven, eight or nine seats, while extras include leather trim and a panoramic sunroof. The electric motor gives an official range of up to 195 miles, while rapid charging from 10 to 80 percent requires 45 minutes.

Yes, it’s a ‘van with windows’, but the Proace Verso is a very comfortable – and appealingly under-the-radar – way to travel. Prices start from around £45,000 – less than half what you’d pay for a Mercedes-Benz EQV.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

MPVs and ‘cool’ do not typically go together, but the retro-inspired Volkswagen ID. Buzz proves the exception to the rule. Teased via concept cars since 2001, the all-electric ID. Buzz finally debuted in 2022.

Aside from its nostalgic styling, the ID. Buzz offers a choice of two wheelbases, giving five, six or seven seats. Powertrain options include a sporty GTX model, and it has a battery range of up to 280 miles.

Be prepared to pay a premium to enjoy Volkswagen’s throwback special, though, with prices starting from beyond £60,000. Opting for the sportier GTX increases this to almost £70,000.

We said: ‘On looks alone, Volkswagen has created a hit. Oozing retro charm, especially with optional two-tone paintwork, the ID. Buzz generates an incredible amount of attention and goodwill on the road. Be prepared for questions in car parks, plus people wanting selfies with this modern classic-in-waiting.’

Read our Volkswagen ID. Buzz review

Volkswagen Multivan

It may look a little like a van with windows, but the Volkswagen Multivan actually shares its platform with the perennial Golf hatchback. Replacing both the Sharan and Caravelle, the Multivan sacrifices outright style in the pursuit of cavernous interior space.

There is a choice between Life or Style trim levels, along with two wheelbases and five, six or seven seats. Powertrain options include a diesel engine (remember them?), a 202hp turbocharged petrol and an efficient plug-in hybrid.

Adding too many options can make the Multivan very pricey. However, the entry-level Life version costs from just over £50,000, and offers all the equipment and space you will realistically need.

We said: ‘Look beyond the infotainment system and the price, and the Volkswagen Multivan is a brilliant reminder of why MPVs make so much sense. SUVs might be more fashionable, but the sliding doors of the Multivan are portals to a world of endless practicality.’

Read our Volkswagen Multivan review

