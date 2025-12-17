Updated 2026 Renault Clio is priced from £17,995

Renault has revealed prices and specifications for the updated version of its Clio supermini. A price cut of £1,000 for the entry-level Generation model means the cheapest Renault Clio now costs £17,995.

It makes the revised Clio something of a bargain in the current car market, where finding a new vehicle for less than £20,000 is a challenge.

However, this refreshed version of the existing Renault Clio arrives in the UK just as other European markets welcome the all-new sixth-generation Clio. The latter will not reach British shores until at least 2027.

Bargain prices, generous spec

Despite its budget pricing, the updated Renault Clio Generation comes with automatic climate control air-con, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and integrated navigation, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Along with the most affordable Generation, the revised 2026 Clio will be offered in three additional trim levels.

Starting at £19,495, Techno+ brings 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats and chrome exterior trim.

Techno Esprit Alpine trim, priced from £20,995, is inspired by the sporting Alpine marque, and gains bespoke alloy wheels, a larger 9.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.0-inch digital instrument panel and aluminium pedals.

Available to order now

Topping the range at £24,795 is the Clio Iconic Esprit Alpine. It comes fully loaded with a Bose audio system, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera, blind-spot monitoring and a heated faux-leather steering wheel with blue stitching.

Depending on the trim level chosen, the Clio will use either a 90hp three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine or a 145hp hybrid petrol/electric powertrain.

Buyers can select from six different paint colours: Glacier White, Ceramic Grey, Shadow Grey, Diamond Black, Valencia Orange and Iron Blue.

Orders for the updated Clio range can be placed at Renault dealerships now. The first deliveries are expected in early 2026.

