Speeding fines to be cancelled for thousands of drivers

Thousands of drivers could see their speeding fines cancelled after National Highways identified an error that caused cameras to be triggered incorrectly.

The issue applies to speed cameras covering motorways and major A-roads with variable speed limit signs, including smart motorways.

In many of the identified cases, the cameras activated too soon after the variable speed limit had changed, leaving drivers with no reasonable chance to react.

Around 2,650 instances of incorrect speed camera activations have been uncovered since 2021. However, more could be found following a further review ordered by the government.

Fines to be repaid and points removed

In a written statement to parliament, Simon Lightwood MP, Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Transport, apologised to drivers who had been affected by the erroneous speeding enforcement.

National Highways has now passed the information on cases identified to the police, who will rectify the enforcement action taken against drivers.

This will include speeding fines being reimbursed, penalty points removed from driving licences, and the potential for financial compensation for those who were incorrectly prosecuted.

Simon Lightwood has also instructed National Highways to make a further investigation into the issue, dating back to 2019.

This coincides with the start of upgrades made to speed cameras on England’s Strategic Road Network, which are believed to have triggered the incorrect speeding penalties.

Drivers should observe ‘posted speed limits’

During the time period currently identified by National Highways, more than six million speed camera activations took place. As a result, the incorrect enforcement action represents just 0.1 percent of all penalties issued.

However, until the issue can be fully resolved, police forces will not be enforcing penalties from cameras that cover variable speed limits.

A written statement to parliament says this means ‘tens of thousands of people’s speed awareness courses are being cancelled, and thousands of historic fixed penalty notices and criminal justice prosecutions are being discontinued’.

Instead, the police will use other enforcement methods on motorways and A-roads, such as average speed cameras and more mobile patrols.

National Highways chief executive, Nick Harris, said: “Safety is our number one priority and we have developed a fix for this technical anomaly to maintain the highest levels of safety on these roads and make sure no one is wrongly prosecuted.

“All drivers should continue observing the posted speed limits as normal. Anyone who has been impacted will be contacted by the relevant police force.”

