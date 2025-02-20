New Kia PV5 electric van will take on the Ford Transit

The Kia PV5 is the South Korean firm's move into the electric van sector, where it will challenge the market-leading Ford Transit Custom.

A gray cargo van parked on a city street with modern buildings in the background, featuring a sleek, compact design.

The new Kia PV5 electric van has been revealed ahead of the upcoming 2025 Kia EV Day event next week.

Marking Kia’s first move into the commercial vehicle sector, the new PV5 van will be sold in both Cargo and Passenger derivatives.

The load-carrying Kia PV5 Cargo will rival the top-selling Ford Transit Custom, while the Kia PV5 Passenger will challenge the Ford Tourneo Custom – and the stylish Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

It is the first commercial vehicle to be launched as part of the Kia PBV strategy – that’s ‘Platform Beyond Vehicle’.

The Ford Transit Custom outsells most regular cars here in the UK, and Kia is now keen for a slice of this lucrative CV market.

Notably, the new Kia PV5 van will have the same seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty that has made the firm’s passenger cars so popular.

Acclaimed Kia design chief Karim Habib says the new vans follow Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy: “Each model confidently expresses a solid, bold, futuristic character and a highly capable attitude”.

A stylish way to carry cargo

A modern, light blue van is parked on a sunlit pavement, surrounded by greenery and a sleek, contemporary building.

At the front, the new Kia PV5 has a clean upper area punctuated by Kia’s signature LED lighting. This integrates with the A-pillar to give a high-tech look. The contrasting black bonnet is a stylish touch.

Lower down, the detailing is more robust and technical-looking, to better shrug off city scrapes. The EV charging flap is at the front, with square LED headlights hidden either side of it.

The geometric wheelarch claddings and rocker panels give an “ultra-capable, almost off-road-like appearance”. Handles for the front and sliding rear doors meet neatly at the side. Cleverly, the corners of the lower bumper are interchangeable, so they are easy to replace.

The Kia PV5 Passenger has a more refined appearance. This includes ultra-large side windows with a low beltline.

More details at Kia EV Day

A dark gray Kia PBV5 Cargo van parked on a cobblestone street, alongside a modern building with large windows. No people visible.

While the new Kia PV5 Passenger has a lift-up tailgate at the rear, the new Kia PV5 Cargo has twin side-opening tailgate doors. These are easier to use for busy delivery drivers.

For now, Kia is only showing us the exterior design of the new PV5. It is promising a similarly high-tech interior, however, which will be revealed in full at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Spain on 24 February. More details about batteries and EV driving range will be confirmed as well.

The firm will also reveal more details of its strategic plans for the PBV business. Come back to Motoring Research next week to find out more about Kia’s new foray into the world of vans.

