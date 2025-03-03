Kia EV2 concept previews new small electric SUV

Kia has used its EV Day event to reveal a concept version of the EV2. The compact SUV will become the smallest vehicle in the South Korean marque’s electric range.

The EV2 will slot beneath the existing Kia EV3, and features similarly bold design themes, albeit on a smaller scale.

Although Kia has yet to confirm dimensions for the EV2, it should be around the same size as the Inster electric SUV from sister brand Hyundai.

Kia says the ‘clean design projects a unique, confident character’, adding that the ‘EV2’s upright stance reflects the car’s bold, sophisticated focus’.

An innovative interior

The EV2’s boxy dimensions are intended to maximise practicality. The concept also comes with rear-hinged doors and no central B-pillar, making access to the back seats easier.

The rear bench folds down, while the front bench can slide across the flat floor to provide vast amounts of legroom. Kia even envisages EV2 owners using the car as a makeshift dining room.

Pop-up sliding luggage dividers are included, and occupants can even project text messages onto the windows to communicate with other drivers and pedestrians. Don’t hold your breath on that becoming a production reality…

Triangular design elements are found throughout the EV2’s cabin. These include patterned LED lights running across the dashboard, plus removable triangular speakers mounted in the door trims.

An expanded EV lineup

Enhancing the idea of the EV2 as a mobile entertainment centre is the inclusion of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging. This allows domestic appliances to be powered by the EV2’s main battery – a function more commonly been found in larger electric vehicles.

Expect more details of the EV2’s powertrain to be revealed as the car gets closer to production, which should commence in 2026.

Kia also used its EV Day to announce more information about the EV4 saloon and hatchback, due on sale later this year.

A Long Range version of the four-door EV4 will be able to cover 391 miles when fully charged. The equivalent EV4 hatchback manages 367 miles.

