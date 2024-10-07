Kia Pride EV is an electric restomod that keeps it real

Kia has unveiled an electrified version of the first car it sold in the UK – part of the celebrations for the South Korean marque’s 80th anniversary.

Donated from Kia’s own heritage fleet, the 1996 Pride 1.3 LX has undergone a restomod makeover, including a fully electric powertrain.

A collaboration between Kia UK and EV conversion specialists Electrogenic, the Pride EV retains front-wheel drive and even the five-speed manual gearbox of the original car.

Back to the future

The conversion removes the Kia’s 1.3-litre petrol engine, which originally endowed the Pride with just 60hp and 87lb ft of torque.

The new electric motor serves up 107hp, along with a considerable 173lb ft of torque. This makes for a 77 percent increase in horsepower, and 99 percent more twist action.

A 10kWh battery beneath the bonnet, plus a second unit under the boot floor, give the Pride EV a potential range of 120 miles.

Impressively, the electric conversion has only added 20kg to the diminutive Pride. It now tips the scales at 870kg, making it a true featherweight compared to modern EVs.

Engage Sport mode (yes, really)

Electrogenic’s work includes preserving the Pride’s original five-speed manual gearbox, converting this to work with the electric motor.

Even more impressive is the new three-stage driving mode selector, giving the choice of Eco, Auto and Sport settings.

Eco mode limits the electric motor to a similar level of performance as the petrol-powered Pride, while Auto allows it to operate like a conventional EV with 80hp. Regenerative braking boosts the battery charge, too.

Select Sport mode, however, and the Pride EV generates the maximum amount of power, helping it accelerate from 0-62mph in around eight seconds. An original Pride needed nearly 12 seconds for the same sprint.

A Type 2 charging connector replaces the Pride EV’s fuel filler, and is connected to a 3.3kW onboard charger. Fully recharging the Kia should take around six hours.

Bursting with Pride

The exterior of the Pride EV has been resprayed in Kia’s modern White Pearl hue, with the front and rear lights upgraded for better visibility.

On the inside, the seats are retrimmed in period-correct cloth, but with new lime green piping that references Kia’s flagship EV6 GT. This colour also appears on the floor mats and brake calipers.

As with all Electrogenic conversions, none of the Pride’s bodywork or underpinnings has been modified. It means the electric powertrain could be removed, making the EV conversion totally reversible.

Expect to see the Pride EV making more public appearances, as Kia works towards 15 electric models by 2027. Sadly, the Pride EV will not be among them…

