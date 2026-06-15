Free Jeep Wrangler for George Washington if USA wins World Cup

Jeep is giving away 100 Wranglers to Americans named George Washington to celebrate a major summer soccer showdown

John Redfern
John Redfern
We may never know if George Washington would have driven a Jeep Wrangler, but his modern namesakes have the chance to.

Jeep is celebrating two major American milestones this summer with a special competition solely for George Washington. 

Combining the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence with the 2026 FIFA World Cup means there is plenty going on in North America this year. 

In honor of both events, and being the nation’s most patriotic brand for 25 years running, Jeep is offering Americans named George Washington the chance to win a Wrangler. 

Claiming the free Jeep relies on the US men’s soccer team “going all the way” to win the World Cup Final on July 19, 2026.

Should this happen, up to 100 people legally named George Washington could potentially drive away in a new 2026 Jeep Wrangler.

It’s all kicking off this summer

Jeep Wrangler George Washington

Participating in the “All in on America” competition is remarkably simple, and is open to legal residents of the United States aged 18 or older. 

The catch is that participants who register through the special website for the contest must legally have a first name of George, and a last name of Washington.

Registration is open now, and runs all the way until the end of the tournament itself. Entering if the US team has already been eliminated from the competition would be a little pointless, though.

However, should the USMNT manage to make their way through the group stages, four knockout rounds, and then win the final, the first 100 registered George Washingtons will collect a new Jeep Wrangler

To promote the competition, Jeep has created a 60-second commercial to air on television and social media, featuring comedian Iliza Shlesinger as “Chief Soccer Officer”.

Celebrating ‘chaotic patriotism

Jeep Wrangler George Washington

Following the launch of the new commercial, Shlesinger commented: “If America wins it all and a bunch of George Washingtons end up driving around in brand-new Jeep Wranglers, that’s the kind of chaotic patriotism I want to be part of.

“The Jeep brand has always represented freedom, adventure and a little bit of rebellion, so giving George Washingtons across America the chance to get a Jeep Wrangler felt perfectly unhinged in the best possible way”, she added.

Jeep had already embarked on its celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial with the Wrangler America250 model.

“As the world turns its eyes to soccer this summer and America competes on the global stage, we’re celebrating it the Jeep way, patriotically, playfully and with a nod to the name that shaped a nation,” said Olivier François, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. 

“As America’s most patriotic brand, tying America’s victory to the country’s founding father and original trailblazer gives 100 of our fans another unexpected reason to cheer.”

For the ultimate grudge match, perhaps US soccer fans should be hope to meet England in the final on July 19…

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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