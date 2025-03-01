Orders now open for UK-spec Corvette Z06… at twice its US price

The wait is over for those eagerly anticipating a right-hand-drive version of the all-American Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Shropshire-based Lumen Automotive is one of the three UK dealerships taking enquiries from those interested in owning the mid-engined supercar. It is joined by Arnold Clark sites in Altrincham and Glasgow.

It marks the first time a Corvette Z06 has been officially offered for sale in the UK, as Chevrolet makes the car a truly global option for enthusiasts.

There is a slight catch, however, as prices for the Corvette Z06 start from £179,791 – more than a brand new Porsche 911 GT3.

The all-American supercar

By comparison, fast car fans in the United States can purchase a Corvette Z06 from $112,000 – equivalent to just £88,300.

Even if it costs hugely more on this side of the Atlantic, though, the Z06 still arguably offers value for money in terms of its performance.

Taking a direct influence from the Corvette C8.R race car, not least its the flat-plane-crank 5.5-litre ‘LT6’ V8 engine, the Z06 could certainly cause a stir at any track day.

While US-specification models have a full-fat 670hp output, UK cars will be mildly detuned to 646hp, along with 439lb ft of torque.

Ready for track day action

Even with the slight drop in horsepower, 0-62mph in a ‘British’ Z06 takes 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 186mph. Power reaches the wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Performance brakes with six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers at the rear are fitted as standard. Brembo carbon ceramic brakes will be available for those who require even more stopping power.

Full details of the UK Z06 specification have yet to be confirmed, along with which options for personalisation will be available.

For those with a smaller budget, the regular 482hp Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is available to order from £94,625.

The hybrid Corvette E-Ray will also join the UK range in the near-future, although there is no word on whether the hypercar-baiting Corvette ZR1 will be sold here.

ALSO READ:

Auction of first 2025 Corvette ZR1 raises $3.7 million for charity

Ken Block’s amazing ‘Hoonicorn’ Ford Mustang is now an RC car

35 of the most important American cars ever