Futuristic new 2025 Tasman is Kia’s first pickup truck

Kia has unveiled the first pickup truck in its history, with the Tasman set to go on sale in 2025.

With a traditional ladder frame chassis, the Tasman is intended to be a tough working vehicle, rather than a lifestyle plaything.

Being named after the sea that separates Australia and New Zealand hints at the target market for the Tasman, although Kia does intend this to be a global model.

The competition will be strong, however, with the Kia Tasman pitched against household names such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

Looks like nothing else

Kia says the Tasman’s design team ‘deliberately shunned the familiar form language’. It certainly looks striking and futuristic, while also less divisive than the Tesla Cybertruck.

Kia’s trademark ‘Tiger Nose’ front-end treatment is still present, with a sizeable grille intended to emphasise the width of the Tasman.

A double-cab layout will be offered as standard, with certain markets able to choose a single-cab ‘ute’ variant or a chassis-cab (see below) for extra customisation.

Korean trucks will use a 281hp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but other countries will also be offered a 210hp 2.2-litre diesel. Higher-spec versions will come with all-wheel drive, too.

Developing a tough truck

Practicality is the lifeblood of the pickup truck market, and Kia claims the Tasman will offer a ‘best-in-class cargo capability’ of 1,173 litres.

A strengthened load bed can carry a payload of up to 1,195kg, alongside the ability to haul trailers weighing up to 3,500kg. Corner steps are included as standard, with load bed illumination to make life easier when working at night.

Wading ability of up to 800mm will feature on all versions, with waterproof connectors used under the bonnet to protect electrical components.

Kia has put the Tasman through an exhaustive development programme, too. It says 1,777 specific tests were conducted over more than 18,000 rounds of evaluation.

Not coming to the UK yet

Inside, Kia has fitted the Tasman with a modern 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, combined with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen. Dual wireless smartphone charging pads are included, along with hidden storage boxes beneath the rear seats.

Numerous accessories will help tailor the Tasman to individual needs, including four different accessory configurations for the load bed alone.

Kia chose to reveal the Tasman simultaneously at the Jeddah Motor Show in Saudi Arabia and at an event in Hobart, Tasmania.

Korean sales will start during the first half of 2025, followed by launches in Australia, Africa and the Middle East. Despite right-hand-drive production being planned, Kia does not currently intend to bring the Tasman to the UK.

