Forget Oasis – Gordon Murray’s S1 LM is the ’90s comeback we’ve been waiting for

Gordon Murray Automotive brought California’s Monterey Car Week to a standstill with the first of its new bespoke hypercars.

Known as the S1 LM (for Special One Le Mans), the car is a very obvious tribute to the legendary McLaren F1 LM.

Limited to five examples, just like the original McLaren, the road-legal S1 LM also launches the new Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) division.

Part of the existing Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) business, GMSV will focus on one-off builds and heritage-inspired custom commissions.

Return of the Mac

Making its racing debut in 1995, the competition-spec McLaren F1 GTR claimed a dominant victory at that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To celebrate this success, McLaren created five examples of the F1 LM, in recognition of the five cars that finished the race at Le Mans.

Three decades on, hypercar specialist Lanzante has already launched its own F1 LM homage – the McLaren 750S-based 95-59 – revealed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

However, as the designer of the original F1, a celebratory model penned by Professor Gordon Murray himself is arguably the truest tribute.

All that glitters is gold

The S1 LM makes use of the existing Gordon Murray T.50 hypercar as its starting point.

Every carbon fibre body panel is different to the T.50, and designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind – along with creating a visual link to the McLaren F1 LM.

Notable details include a deep front splitter, roof-mounted air intake, substantial rear diffusers and a huge dual-element rear wing. GMSV has ditched the downforce-generating rear fan found on the T.50, putting all the emphasis on a new aero kit instead.

Removing the fan has also liberated space to expand the naturally aspirated V12. An increase in displacement to 4.3 litres, along with lightweight internals and higher compression ratio, results in more than 700hp. As before, the engine remains capable of revving to more than 12,000rpm.

A bespoke Inconel exhaust system has 18-carat gold-foiled heat shielding. The four tailpipes are mounted centrally as another nod to the F1 LM.

Old-school driving experience

As with the GMA T.50, the S1 LM makes use of a traditional six-speed manual gearbox. The linkage has been improved to deliver ‘short rifle-bolt throws’, helping to ensure an analogue driving experience.

GMSV has given the S1 LM a bespoke suspension setup, with new geometry, unique damper settings and a lowered ride height.

Being based on the GMA T.50 also means that, like the McLaren F1, the S1 LM has a three-seat cabin layout, with the driver positioned in the centre.

The interior combines classic elements from the F1 LM, along with modern digital components. High-end materials add some luxury to this motorsport-inspired special.

All five cars already sold

Following the S1 LM’s debut in Monterey, Professor Gordon Murray said: “I love timeless design. I never want us to join the race to make the most outrageous looking supercar at the expense of balance, beauty and proportion. Look at the result, the car is timeless and beautiful.”

Sadly, all five planned examples of the S1 LM have already been sold to the commissioning client.

GMSV has not disclosed the price tag, but LM-specification examples of the McLaren F1 have sold for more than £14 million at auction. It means even such a bespoke hypercar is likely to be (a little) more affordable than the original.

The first example of the S1 LM should be completed in early 2026. GMSV will then embark on further bespoke car commissions.

