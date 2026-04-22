New Isuzu D-Max EV pickup debuts at Commercial Vehicle Show

Isuzu has launched its first fully electric pickup truck, with the D-Max EV revealed at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2026.

The new Isuzu D-Max EV is the first electric pickup on sale in the UK with a one-tonne payload capacity. It also has the ability to tow up to 3.5 tonnes, and features permanent all-wheel drive.

Two versions of the D-Max EV will be offered from the outset. Customers can choose between the two-door Extended Cab and four-door Double Cab.

Designed to equal the off-road capability of the existing, diesel-powered D-Max, Isuzu has equipped the EV with a strengthened ladder chassis. This allows for wading depths of up to 600mm. Maximum ground clearance is 210mm.

Ahead of its right-hand-drive launch, the D-Max EV has been tested (in LHD guise) by National Grid Electricity Distribution. The network engineers evaluated how the truck performed in the toughest working conditions.

One-tonne payload for D-Max EV

To create permanent all-wheel drive, the D-Max EV uses an individual electric motor for each axle. Together, they deliver 200hp, along with a muscular 256lb ft of torque.

This allows the electric D-Max to accelerate from 0-62mph in 10.1 seconds, making it notably quicker than the regular diesel version. It will also be quieter than its rather agricultural sibling, too.

Powering the D-Max EV is a 66.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which allows for a modest official range of 163.2 miles in WLTP tests. However, the off-road bias of the D-Max means it is likely to be used for local duties, rather than racking up motorway miles.

Charging speeds are limited to only 50kW on DC devices, which can replenish the battery from 20 to 80 percent in an hour. Using an 11kW home wallbox, you will need six hours for a complete recharge.

Electric pickup is ready to order

Prices for the Isuzu D-Max EV will start from £59,995 (excluding VAT) for an Extended Cab in eLD40 trim.

This includes chrome exterior styling, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, heated front seats, LED headlights, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and front and rear parking sensors. All versions get a dedicated Rough Terrain Mode, too.

Double Cabs will start at £60,995 (also excluding VAT) in eLD40 specification, with a fancier eV-Cross model costing from £62,495 + VAT.

Opting for eV-Cross trim brings dark grey styling details, a larger 9.0-inch central touchscreen, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and an improved sound system.

Every D-Max comes with a five-year, 125,000-mile vehicle warranty, plus UK and EU roadside breakdown cover.

Deliveries of the first right-hand-drive examples of the Isuzu D-Max EV are due to begin in May 2026.

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