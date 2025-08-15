Fenomeno! New Lamborghini V12 hypercar revealed in Monterey

A new limited-edition Lamborghini has taken a bow at Monterey Car Week in California – with a ferocious V12 engine proudly at its heart.

Named the Fenomeno, the hybrid hypercar showcases the Italian marque’s future design language, and scales new heights of performance.

The Fenomeno also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Lamborghini’s in-house Centro Stile design studio, located in Sant’Agata Bolognese and currently led by Mitja Borkert.

Production of the Fenomeno will be limited to just 29 examples. This places it among Lamborghini’s exclusive ‘Few Off’ series, which has also included the Reventon, Centenario and reborn Countach.

Racing-inspired aerodynamics

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “Fenomeno is an extraordinary car in terms of performance, style and iconoclastic representation of Lamborghini, created to celebrate the value and achievements of our brand, and dedicated to those customers who expect the utmost exclusivity from us”.

Notable design details include a flowing ‘long tail’ and front air intakes inspired by racing Lamborghinis such as the Huracan GT3. It also features the first use of the new Automobili Lamborghini logo, unveiled in 2024.

An S-Duct system is designed to increase aerodynamic load on the Fenomeno’s front end, while also directing air across its roof.

Mitja Borkert, who cites the 2007 Reventon as the Lamborghini that inspired him to become a car designer, describes his latest creation as “hyper-elegant” and “giving adrenaline a shape”.

The highlight of the Revuelto-based hypercar is undoubtedly its mid-mounted 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, bolstered here by three electric motors.

The V12 generates 835hp and 535lb ft of torque on its own. Factor in the three motors and 7kWh lithium-ion battery, however, and total output escalates to 1,080hp.

An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission has a top ratio intended to help save fuel when cruising. The Fenomeno can also be driven in EV mode for short distances.

When all 1,080hp is deployed, sprinting from 0-62mph takes just 2.4 seconds, with 0-124mph in 6.7 seconds – making this the fastest Lamborghini ever. The quoted top speed is in excess of 217mph.

A CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brake system, as found on Lamborghini’s LMDh hypercar racers, is fitted as standard. A new 6D dynamic sensor monitors the car across six different axes of movement, predicting the best drive settings for any road or racetrack.

Get ready for take-off

Inside, the Fenomeno channels the latest interpretation of Lamborghini’s ‘Feel like a pilot’ design philosophy. There are three digital screens: the instrument panel, central touchscreen and a separate display for the passenger.

Carbon fibre is used throughout, featuring on the centre console, door panels and in the lightweight bucket seats. The bespoke 3D-printed air vents are also crafted from the material.

The ambient lighting is said to emphasise the ‘spaceship-like forms of the passenger compartment’.

‘An incomparable super sports car’

Lamborghini’s Ad Personam scheme will allow each of the 29 Fenomeno buyers to access an extensive range of customisation options.

These include more than 400 different exterior paint colours, plus the option to visit the Ad Personam studio in Sant’Agata.

Stephan Winkelmann added: “The combination of the most powerful V12 in our history, breathtaking design, superior aerodynamics and cutting-edge technologies such as extreme lightweight construction make the Fenomeno the most extraordinary super sports car of our time.”

ALSO READ:

Eccentrica restomod lets the Lamborghini Diablo off the leash

Lamborghini Revuelto review

Bull fight! Living the Lamborghini dream on the road and racetrack