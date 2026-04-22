Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets bold new look and electric power

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its first fully electric version of the compact C-Class.

The 2026 C-Class becomes the latest entrant to a growing premium electric saloon sector, following the recent unveiling of the rival BMW i3.

With 800-volt technology and an eye-catching aerodynamic design, the new C-Class will offer a range of up to 473 miles when fully charged. It should make for a talking point in the company car park, given the new BMW can achieve more than 550 miles…

However, Mercedes-Benz will look to win over business drivers with an interior packed with technology, plus the promise of an engaging driving experience.

Ola Källenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said this will be the “most powerful and sportiest C-Class we’ve ever built, offering pure driving pleasure and outstanding real-world range – all while being the perfect sanctuary for our customer.”

The sportiest C-Class so far

Mercedes has given the new C-Class what is described as a ‘coupe-like’ profile, along with a front grille reminiscent of the latest GLC electric SUV. The latter incorporates no less than 1,050 individual LEDs for illumination.

In C400 4Matic guise, the new C-Class will come with all-wheel drive as standard, along with 483hp and 590lb ft of torque. This sees the new compact saloon accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 130mph.

A new 94kWh battery can be charged at speeds of up to 330kW. This means it can add more than 200 miles of range in 10 minutes, with a charge from 10 to 80 percent requiring 22 minutes.

Air suspension with live predictive damping, along with rear-wheel steering, are said to make the new Mercedes ‘as smooth as an S-Class on long journeys’, while remaining agile on a twisty road.

As seen on screen

The interior of the new C-Class is likely to impress, depending on the options chosen. This includes the ability to specify an enormous 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen.

Spanning the entire width of the dashboard, it’s the largest display ever fitted to a C-Class. More than 1,000 LEDs are used to create it, with individual sections that can be dimmed as required.

A further 162 LEDs are found on the ‘Sky Control’ panoramic roof, which mimics the colour chosen for the ambient lighting throughout the cabin.

Other details include ‘Twisted Nappa’ leather upholstery, a 470-litre luggage capacity combined with a 101-litre ‘frunk’, plus the ability to tow trailers weighing up to 1,800kg.

Production of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will begin later this year, with UK prices and specifications to be confirmed in the meantime. Come back to Motoring Research for more details soon.

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