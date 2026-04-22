Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets bold new look and electric power

Squaring up to the new BMW i3, the first fully electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon will offer a battery range of up 473 miles.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The distinctive front grille of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class features more than 1,000 individual illuminated LED dots

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its first fully electric version of the compact C-Class.

The 2026 C-Class becomes the latest entrant to a growing premium electric saloon sector, following the recent unveiling of the rival BMW i3

With 800-volt technology and an eye-catching aerodynamic design, the new C-Class will offer a range of up to 473 miles when fully charged. It should make for a talking point in the company car park, given the new BMW can achieve more than 550 miles…  

However, Mercedes-Benz will look to win over business drivers with an interior packed with technology, plus the promise of an engaging driving experience

Ola Källenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said this will be the “most powerful and sportiest C-Class we’ve ever built, offering pure driving pleasure and outstanding real-world range – all while being the perfect sanctuary for our customer.”

The sportiest C-Class so far

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric

Mercedes has given the new C-Class what is described as a ‘coupe-like’ profile, along with a front grille reminiscent of the latest GLC electric SUV. The latter incorporates no less than 1,050 individual LEDs for illumination.

In C400 4Matic guise, the new C-Class will come with all-wheel drive as standard, along with 483hp and 590lb ft of torque. This sees the new compact saloon accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 130mph.

A new 94kWh battery can be charged at speeds of up to 330kW. This means it can add more than 200 miles of range in 10 minutes, with a charge from 10 to 80 percent requiring 22 minutes.

Air suspension with live predictive damping, along with rear-wheel steering, are said to make the new Mercedes ‘as smooth as an S-Class on long journeys’, while remaining agile on a twisty road.

As seen on screen

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric

The interior of the new C-Class is likely to impress, depending on the options chosen. This includes the ability to specify an enormous 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen.

Spanning the entire width of the dashboard, it’s the largest display ever fitted to a C-Class. More than 1,000 LEDs are used to create it, with individual sections that can be dimmed as required.

A further 162 LEDs are found on the ‘Sky Control’ panoramic roof, which mimics the colour chosen for the ambient lighting throughout the cabin.

Other details include ‘Twisted Nappa’ leather upholstery, a 470-litre luggage capacity combined with a 101-litre ‘frunk’, plus the ability to tow trailers weighing up to 1,800kg.

Production of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will begin later this year, with UK prices and specifications to be confirmed in the meantime. Come back to Motoring Research for more details soon.

ALSO READ:

First look at Hyundai’s new Ioniq 3 electric hatchback

New manual-only Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is lean and roofless

New BMW i3 revealed: electric 3 Series offers 559 miles of range

spot_img
John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New Jaecoo 5 SHS-H adds hybrid option to bargain SUV lineup

John Redfern - 0
A hybrid powertrain means the new Jaecoo 5 SHS-H family SUV can return 53mpg – and it costs from just £26,270.

First look at Hyundai’s new Ioniq 3 electric hatchback

John Redfern - 0
The new Hyundai Ioniq 3 is described as an ‘Aero Hatch’, with an Android-based media system and an EV range of more than 300 miles.

Ford Ranger pickup becomes a two-seater to save tax

Richard Aucock - 0
The Ranger Double Cab with two seats is potentially more practical – and being classed as plant and machinery, it also offers a tax saving.

Speeding fines in the UK reach a four-year high

John Redfern - 0
The expansion of London’s 20mph speed limit zone has made a major contribution to the increased number of speeding penalties
spot_img