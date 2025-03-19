Goodwood Festival of Speed to celebrate genius of Gordon Murray

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed will honour one of Britain’s greatest engineers, Professor Gordon Murray CBE.

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) will star as the featured marque at this summer’s event, taking pride of place on the central display outside Goodwood House.

Vehicles from Murray’s six decades of design and engineering will be showcased, from his earliest work through to the latest GMA supercars.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place between Thursday 10 July and Sunday 13 July 2025.

Championship-winning design

Born to Scottish parents in Durban, South Africa, Murray studied mechanical engineering at Natal Technical College. He soon built his first car, the IGM Ford, entering it into local motorsport championships.

Murray moved to the UK in 1969, finding a job with the Brabham Formula One Team. He was promoted to chief designer when the business was bought by Bernie Ecclestone.

This led to radical innovations such as the Brabham BT46B ‘fan car’, and the BT52 that took Nelson Piquet to the 1983 Formula One Drivers’ World Championship.

Joining McLaren in 1986, Murray was responsible for designing cars that won four consecutive Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships between 1988 and 1991.

60 years of pushing boundaries

Later turning his attention to road cars, including the iconic McLaren F1, Murray founded his own design consultancy in 2007, followed by GMA in 2017.

Alongside classic road and race cars from Murray’s back catalogue, Goodwood will assemble a host of modern GMA supercars. The celebration will culminate with the launch of a brand new T.33-based model from GMA.

Professor Gordon Murray CBE said: “For 60 years I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – be that in racing or road cars.

“The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced and owned. Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies, and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do.”

