First look at Hyundai’s new Ioniq 3 electric hatchback

Hyundai has revealed the latest model in its electric Ioniq lineup, ready to take on the upcpming Volkswagen ID. Polo.

Described as an ‘Aero Hatch’, the new Ioniq 3 was first displayed as a concept car at the 2025 Munich Motor Show.

The concept’s dramatic styling has been carried over relatively unchanged to the production Ioniq 3. Hyundai quotes an expected class-leading drag coefficient of just 0.263Cd.

Beneath the aerodynamic bodywork is space for five people, along with a boot that rivals most traditional family hatchbacks.

Xavier Martinet, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “With Ioniq 3, we are bringing the bold design, driving enjoyment and advanced features of the Ioniq brand to a broader range of customers across Europe”.

More than 300 miles of range

Hyundai has used the 400-volt version of its E-GMP platform, which is shared with various electric Kia models such as the EV4 hatchback and new EV2 compact SUV.

With a front-wheel-drive layout, the Ioniq 3 has an electric motor that develops either 147hp in Standard Range form or 135hp in Long Range guise. The more powerful version takes 9.0 seconds to accelerate from 0-62mph, while the Long Range needs 9.6 seconds.

The Ioniq 3 Standard Range will feature a 42.2kWh battery to deliver an official WLTP-tested range of 214 miles. For those who regularly travel further afield, the Long Range model will offer up to 308 miles.

Hyundai’s 400-volt battery technology means a charge from 10 to 80 percent should require less than 30 minutes when connected to a DC rapid-charging device.

Room for five people inside

The Ioniq 3 is first European vehicle to feature Hyundai’s new Pleos Connect infotainment setup, which is based on the Android Automotive operating system.

This will feature either a 12.9-inch or 14.6-inch central touchscreen, plus a slimline digital instrument panel mounted within the driver’s eyeline. Hyundai has also included a row of physical buttons for important functions.

With a long wheelbase and a completely flat floor, Hyundai says the Ioniq 3 will deliver ‘genuine five-seat comfort’, along with the ability to carry three adults in comfort on the rear bench.

The Ioniq 3 has a boot capacity of 441 litres, putting it ahead of alternatives such as the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo and Renault 5 E-Tech. Some 119 litres of this space comes from a Ford Puma-style box beneath the boot floor.

Made in Europe for European drivers

Hyundai has not announced trim levels for the Ioniq 3 yet, but there will be a sporty N Line version with a subtle bodykit.

Certain models will feature ‘Relaxation Seats’, said to use ‘textile materials inspired by natural landscapes and 1970s Italian furniture design’. These incorporate heating and ventilation, too.

A Bose sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control and ambient LED lighting can all be found inside the Ioniq 3, along with a host of safety equipment.

Hyundai’s factory in Turkey will be responsible for building the Ioniq 3. UK prices and specifications will be confirmed when the electric hatchback goes on sale later in 2026.

What are your first thoughts on the radical design of the new Hyundai Ioniq 3? Let us know in the comments