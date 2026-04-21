New Jaecoo 5 SHS-H adds hybrid option to bargain SUV lineup

A hybrid powertrain means the new Jaecoo 5 SHS-H family SUV can return 53mpg – and it costs from just £26,270.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Prices for the new Jaecoo 5 SHS-H will begin from £26,270 in Pure trim, with the top Luxury model starting at £29,765

Chinese brand Jaecoo has added another model to its growing UK range: a full hybrid version of the 5 SUV. 

The new 5 SHS-H fills a gap between existing petrol-powered and fully electric SUVs in the Jaecoo 5 lineup.

It follows the launch of a full (i.e. non-plug-in) hybrid version of the larger Jaecoo 7 SUV earlier this year. Notably, last month the Jaecoo 7 became the UK’s most popular new car, with more than 10,000 examples registered in March alone. 

Like the rest of the Jaecoo 5 range, the new SHS-H will be priced to undercut established hybrid family SUVs, including the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tuscson.

Indeed, prices for the SHS-H start at just £26,270 – a saving of more than £8,000 compared to a Sportage. 

Victor Zhang, deputy CEO of Chery International UK, said: “The Jaecoo 5 has always been about being easy to live with day to day – practical, comfortable, and capable when you need it. Adding a full hybrid option just builds on that and provides more options to our customers”.

Hybrid range of over 650 miles

Jaecoo 5 SHS-H Hybrid

The Jaecoo 5 SHS-H features a hybrid system used by parent company Chery across a host of different vehicles. These include the related Omoda 5 SHS-H.

It comprises a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, combined with an electric motor and a 1.83kW battery. With a combined output of 221hp, the Jaecoo 5 SHS-H can accelerate from 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds. 

Jaecoo says the Super Hybrid System has been ‘calibrated to provide a smooth and predictable driving experience’, and has been ‘optimised for efficiency’. 

Being a ‘self-charging’ hybrid means there is no need to plug in the Jaecoo 5 SHS-H. Instead, the battery is recharged via regenerative braking, much like a Toyota Prius. 

With the battery fully charged, and 51-litre petrol tank brimmed, the Jaecoo 5 SHS-H has more than 650 miles of range. The hybrid system helps towards an official fuel consumption figure of 53mpg.

Jaecoo 5 SHS-H ready to order now

Jaecoo 5 SHS-H Hybrid

The hybrid version of the Jaecoo 5 looks the same on the outside as its petrol-powered sibling. Five exterior colours – Granite White, Graphite Grey, Basalt Black, Copper Green and Lazuli Blue – are on offer, with two-tone combinations also available. 

In entry-level Pure specification, priced from £26,270, the Jaecoo 5 SHS-H comes equipped with a 13.2-inch portrait-format touchscreen, six-speaker Sony audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a host of driver assistance systems. 

Opting for range-topping Luxury spec ups the price to £29,765. This brings dual-zone climate control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, a sunroof, ambient lighting and front seats with heating and massage functions. 

As with other models in the Jaecoo range, the new Jaecoo 5 SHS-H comes as standard with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, alongside an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty.

Orders can be placed at Jaecoo dealers now, with the first cars expected to arrive in autumn 2026.

ALSO READ:

Flagship Jaecoo 8 plug-in hybrid SUV makes UK debut

Jaecoo 7 SHS 2025 review

Best family SUVs to buy in 2026

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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