Geely EX2: China’s best-selling car comes to the UK next month

The UK is soon to gain another new Chinese-made electric car, with the arrival of the Geely EX2.

Last year, the compact EX2 was China’s most popular new car, with more than 450,000 examples finding homes across the country.

The total included in excess of 50,000 EX2s being sold in a single month, demonstrating the strength of demand for the electric car.

When Geely launched the EX2 in its home Chinese market, a collaboration with Häagen-Dazs saw free ice cream given away to customers who took a test drive.

There is no mention of whether the same tactic will be used in the UK. However, Geely will be keen to lure buyers away from rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 3 and award-winning Renault 5 E-Tech.

Expect Geely to push hard on pricing, with the entry-level EX2 likely to cost less than £20,000 in the UK.

A new affordable EV

Geely has yet to reveal exact specifications for the EX2 when it arrives in the UK, although the models sold elsewhere offer some clues.

Measuring 4.1 metres in length, the EX2 is close in size to EVs such as the BYD Dolphin and forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo.

Earlier this year, Geely treated the EX2 to a mid-life update, adding LED headlights, an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel and a 14.6-inch central infotainment screen.

Export versions of the EX2, including those sold in South Africa under the ‘E2’ name, have typically used a 39.4kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery pack. In WLTP testing, this has delivered an official range of just over 200 miles.

Despite its compact dimensions, the EX2 is also quite practical, with a 375-litre boot and a 70-litre ‘frunk’.

Expanding Geely’s UK presence

One of China’s biggest car brands, and the owner of Volvo and Lotus, Geely has so far been slow to enter the UK market.

So far, the marque has launched Starray EM-i Super Hybrid PHEV and electric Geely EX5 SUV to British customers.

The new EX2 forms part of a bold plan to reach a sales target of 100,000 vehicles by 2030.

“As a brand, Geely Auto is committed to delivering technologically focused intelligent mobility for our customers in the UK,” said Michael Yang, managing director of Geely Auto UK.

“We have a strong menu of tried and tested products to bring to the UK from Geely Auto in China. The arrival of the Geely EX2 will broaden our product portfolio for our UK customers as well as demonstrate our commitment to the UK market.”

More details on the Geely EX2 will be announced soon, ahead of its official launch next month.

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