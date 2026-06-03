Every Chinese car brand on sale in the UK

Chinese marques making inroads to the UK © Jaecoo The British car market has seen an explosion of new Chinese brands in recent years, beginning with the purchase of MG in 2007 by SAIC Motor. Today, Chinese marques account for one-in-10 new vehicles sold across the UK, capitalising on the demand for affordable hybrids and electric cars – and SUVs in particular. During March 2026, the Jaecoo 7 SUV topped the UK new car registration charts, with more than 10,000 examples finding a home. A surprise result, it demonstrated the level of demand for Chinese-made models. With low prices, high levels of standard equipment and lengthy warranties, Chinese cars clearly appeal to British motorists who want to maximise what they get for their money. For clarity, we have chosen to include only car companies that are headquartered in China. Join us for a look at all the Chinese-owned car brands currently available. However, with the speed at which new marques are entering the UK market, more could have joined by the time you reach the end of this list…

Jaecoo © Jaecoo We start with the brand that topped the list of new car registrations earlier this year – and the SUV model that was in first place. Jaecoo is one of the numerous brands that form part of the huge Chery Automobile group, and made its UK debut three years ago. It only took Jaecoo until August 2025 to amass 600,000 global sales, and the company shows no signs of slowing down. The Jaecoo 7, as the first model from the brand, has been responsible for a substantial proportion of those sales, but the range is now expanding. For those wondering, Jaecoo’s name is a portmanteau from the German word Jäger (meaning hunter), and ‘cool’.

Jaecoo E5 © Jaecoo Following the UK launch of the Jaecoo 7 in 2025, the brand has already added a number of new SUVs to its lineup, including the larger Jaecoo 8 and smaller Jaecoo 5. The latter comes in the choice of petrol and electric E5 guises, as pictured here, with a ‘self-charging’ hybrid version joining the range earlier this year. All Jaecoo models come with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, alongside an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery cover for electrified versions. Expect more to come, with Jaecoo having recorded the fastest growth of any new car brand during the last decade.

Omoda © Omoda Omoda is Jaecoo’s sister brand in the Chery hierarchy, and the two marques share much of the same technology across their model lineups. However, Omoda is pitched as the more stylish option. Its vehicles have a slightly more sporty coupe-style design, compared to more upright Jaecoo SUVs. The Omoda 5 was the marque’s first model sold in the UK, and is priced slightly lower than the equivalent Jaecoo 5. During April 2026, the Omoda 5 saw new registrations of 2,308 cars, making it the sixth most popular vehicle that month.

Omoda 7 © Omoda Omoda has expanded the range of models it offers in the UK, essentially mirroring the Jaecoo lineup. The Omoda 5 comes in petrol, hybrid and fully electric guises, with the range-topping Omoda 9 acting as the marque’s current flagship SUV. Nestled between them is the Omoda 7 plug-in hybrid SUV (pictured). It has a 204hp powertrain and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds. As with Jaecoo, Omoda offers an attractive seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with electrified versions having eight years or 100,000 miles of battery cover.

Chery © Chery Along with marketing the export-only Jaecoo and Omoda brands, Chery now sells cars under its own name in the UK. As with the Jaecoo and Omoda lineups, the Chery range in the UK consists of SUVs in varying sizes, and with powertrain options similar to its stablemates. Chery clearly sees the UK as being important to its expansion. The company announced plans earlier this year to open a European headquarters in Liverpool. The Chery Tiggo 4, shown here, is the latest model from the marque to go on sale, with prices starting at less than £20,000.

Chery Tiggo 9 © Chery Although the Chery range shares much with Omoda and Jaecoo, the parent marque undercuts them on both pricing – and offers more conventional SUV styling. The £43,100 Chery Tiggo 9 is currently the biggest model in the Chery lineup, and the one that appears in adverts with former England footballer, Peter Crouch. Chery has also recently signed Sir Mo Farah CBE to help promote its Super Hybrid powertrain, so expect to see more advertisements for the Chinese marque in the near-future.

Lepas © Lepas Lepas is the newest marque to bolster Chery’s export ambitions, having only been created in 2025. Chery does love a portmanteau when it comes to naming its sub-brands, so Lepas is said to be a combination of ‘leopard’ and ‘passion’. To give Lepas its own place in the Chery hierarchy, the marque aims to focus on elegance, sophisticated design and advanced technology. The Lepas L8 SUV is the first offering, acting as a flagship alternative to the Omoda 9 and Chery Tiggo 9, along with established rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Lepas L6 © Lepas With Lepas intended to be a premium option, Milan Design Week was chosen as the setting to reveal the new Lepas L6. The mid-size SUV will be offered in both hybrid and fully electric guises, with the promise of ‘a seamless blend of performance, comfort and efficiency, tailored for European roads’. Continuing the big cat theme, the Lepas L6’s daytime running lights are said to be modelled on the shape of a leopard’s eye, while its overall styling is a tribute to ‘the elegance and agility of a running leopard’.

MG Motor © MG Motor The introduction of Chinese vehicles to the UK essentially began with MG, following the collapse of MG Rover in 2005. At that time, state-owned Nanjing Automobile Corporation (NAC) purchased the remnants of the MG name, along with the historic Longbridge plant. NAC was purchased by the larger SAIC Motor in 2007, kickstarting the transition to Chinese production. Being one of the earliest Chinese companies to enter the UK market, and backed by a recognisable British brand name, the reborn MG marque has firmly established itself once more. MG’s comeback has even included launching the electric Cyberster sports car.

MG4 EV Urban © MG Motor A compact electric hatchback offering impressive value for money, the MG4 EV helped cement the return of the MG marque. It even won the UK Car of the Year award in 2023, beating the Dacia Jogger and Toyota GR86. More than 50,000 examples have been sold to date. This year, MG launched the MG4 EV Urban, a second-generation version of the popular electric hatchback. Curiously, the original car will continue to be sold alongside it, but the new model substantially undercuts it on price.

Maxus © Maxus For those who remember Leyland DAF Vans, which later became LDV, Maxus is the successor brand. SAIC Motor bought the remains of the company in 2010, and created the Maxus marque from them. Focussed on commercial vehicles in the UK, Maxus sells a host of vans and pickup trucks, including a number of electric options. Among them is the futuristic-looking eTerron 9 pickup. It boasts the ability to tow trailers weighing up to 3,500kg, and can travel 267 miles when fully charged.

BYD © BYD BYD Auto became the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles during 2025, surpassing Tesla, and also became the world’s sixth-biggest car manufacturer overall. For a company which only started in 1995 as a battery maker, it has been quite the dramatic transformation. And BYD has no plans to slow down its expansion. Only entering the UK market in 2023, BYD has grown rapidly. In September 2025, Britain was the second-largest market in the world for BYD vehicles. BYD Auto is also developing its own manufacturing facility in Hungary, which would make it the first Chinese brand to open a dedicated car plant in Europe.

BYD Atto 3 Evo © BYD Aiding BYD’s rapid growth has been the launch of a varied model range in the UK, covering plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, plus a host of options beyond solely SUVs. These include saloon and estate versions of the BYD Seal plug-in hybrid, along with SUVs such as the recently updated Atto 3 Evo. The latter can be had in 449hp dual-motor specification, and is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in just 3.9 seconds.

Denza © Denza Initially created as a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, Denza acts as BYD Auto’s upmarket luxury sub-brand. Denza is now moving into the European market, with the Z9GT electric shooting brake (pictured) set to be its first offering. Squint a little, and it does bear a resemblance to a Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Packing three electric motors, the Denza Z9GT delivers 965hp, and can accelerate from 0-62mph in less than three seconds. More impressive is the car’s Blade Battery. When combined with BYD’s Flash Charging technology, it can go from 10 to 97 percent charge in just nine minutes. European plans for Flash Chargers are on the cards, too.

Yangwang © Yangwang Yangwang is another luxury brand marketed by BYD Auto, acting as the flagship marque in the company’s hierarchy. It has already grabbed plenty of attention, with the 1,100hp U8 SUV having appeared at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, the Yangwang U9 Extreme is even more… extreme. It has claimed the title of being the world’s fastest production car, hitting a top speed of 308.4mph. The U9 uses four electric motors to generate 3,000hp, and also set a Nurburgring lap record for electric cars last year. BYD has announced plans to bring the U9 to the UK. It is expected to appear at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Geely © Geely Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, better known as Geely, was originally founded in 1986 as a refrigerator parts manufacturing company. It later produced motorcycles, before starting to build cars in 1997. It owns a number of global automotive brands, but also sells cars and SUVs under its own Geely badge. The marque only moved into the UK during 2025, but you can expect to see more Geely-badged models available soon.

Geely EX5 © Geely The Geely range in the UK currently consists of two different SUV models, starting with the Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid. Pitched at rivals such as the Chery Tiggo 7 and MG HS, it can cover up to 50 miles on battery power alone. More dramatic looking is the Geely EX5, pictured above, which is an alternative to the BYD Atto 3 Evo and Skoda Enyaq. The EX5 received a full five-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP organisation, along with a Red Dot Design Award.

Farizon Auto © Farizon Auto Meet Farizon, or the Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group, which acts as Geely’s commercial vehicle brand. In the UK, Farizon offers a pair of all-electric vans, giving business customers the choice of the V7E or the pictured SV. Priced from £44,000 excluding VAT, the Farizon SV can carry a payload of up to 1,350kg, and boasts a battery range of up to 234 miles. There are multiple van configurations available to meet commercial needs.

GWM © GWM Great Wall Motors, now known as GWM, was one of the early Chinese brands to enter the UK market. It launched the diesel-powered Steed pickup truck in 2012, intended as a bargain, no-nonsense option for farmers and business users in need of a dependable vehicle. The GWM Ora 03, previously known as the Ora Funky Cat, was the brand’s first car offering in the UK. Sadly, the retro-styled EV has just been discontinued.

GWM POER300 © GWM Practical trucks still form the backbone of the GWM range, with the POER300 pickup one of the key offerings, along with the Haval Jolin Pro SUV. The GWM POER300 is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine, and has previously demonstrated its off-road credentials when sold in Australia and New Zealand. Here in the UK, the POER300 is pitched at commercial fleet users, offering a capable workhorse at an affordable price.

Leapmotor © Leapmotor Leapmotor is a relative newcomer to the automotive world, having only been founded in China in 2015. Its first car went into production during 2019. The company has expanded rapidly, seeing sales of almost 600,000 cars during 2025. Significantly, global conglomerate Stellantis – which owns brands such as Vauxhall, Jeep, Peugeot and Maserati – purchased a 20 percent stake in Leapmotor during 2023, with an eye to bringing the marque to Europe. UK sales began in 2025, with the tiny Leapmotor T03 joined by the more conventional C10 electric SUV.

Leapmotor B10 © Leapmotor The backing of a major corporation such as Stellantis has allowed Leapmotor to make rapid gains in Europe. In the UK, the brand attracted considerable interest after launching its own Electric Car Grant-inspired discounts to entice customers. Leapmotor added the B10 SUV (pictured) to its UK model range earlier this year, promising keen prices and strong equipment levels. More new models are set to follow, including the B05 compact hatchback and Ford Puma-rivalling B03X.

Skywell © Skywell The Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus company is part of the larger Skyworth Group, and it began building electric cars in 2020. The company’s first product was the Skywell ET6, later badged as the Skyworth EV6 and (more confusingly) sold in the UK as the Skywell BE11. A relatively small player in the EV game, the BE11 is an electric SUV that offers the potential for up to 300 miles when fully charged.

XPeng © XPeng Founded in 2014, XPeng has made a name for itself in China, and around the world, thanks to its involvement in developing autonomous vehicles. The company has also explored flying cars and AI-powered robots. Such is the company’s tech prowess, Volkswagen will be using its software in future products. Here in the UK, the XPeng G6 electric SUV is the marque’s only current offering. It packs some impressive battery technology, though, and is able to use ultra-rapid chargers, which can see it refill from 10 to 80 percent in only 12 minutes.

Changan © Changan Changan may be a relatively unknown car brand in the UK, but it has actually been going quietly about its business here for more than 15 years. Located on a business park in Birmingham, Changan has established a sizable R&D operation in the UK, along with a design centre in Milan, Italy. Despite such presence, Changan only decided to launch its first vehicle in the UK during 2025: the Deepal S07. This was followed by the Deepal S05: an electric SUV to rival the BYD Atto 3 Evo.

Aion © Aion Aion is a brand of possibly the biggest car manufacturer you have never heard of. It’s part of the GAC Group, which claimed the title of the world’s third-largest electric car producer in 2023. Last year, across its various brands, the GAC Group achieved global sales of more than 615,000 cars. Aion only made a quiet debut earlier this year with the Aion V electric SUV, The UT ‘urban crossover’ electric hatchback is due for launch in 2026.

Smart © Smart The Smart name may be familiar, but a deal between Mercedes-Benz and Geely Holdings saw the Chinese company acquire a 50 percent stake in the marque during 2019. This saw the brand’s headquarters move to Ningbo in China, along with the development of new Chinese manufacturing facilities. Mercedes-Benz remains responsible for Smart sales and distribution in Europe. Smart’s range of vehicles are now built on Geely platforms, featuring Geely’s own battery and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

What about Volvo, Lotus and more? © Polestar Along with its own marques, and the Smart joint venture, Geely also has ownership stakes in Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and Proton. It has a substantial 17 percent shareholding in Aston Martin, too. Although Geely builds cars for a number of these brands in China, they remain based outside the country. So, even though a car like the Polestar 4 (shown here) is built in China, the brand itself remains Swedish – and actually has its legal headquarters here in the UK. It’s a similar story for Volvo, Lotus and Proton, who have all retained their headquarters in the home countries of their respective brands, despite being deeply integrated into Geely’s operations.