Electric Alpine A110 Future will be in action at Goodwood FOS

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed will play host to the dynamic debut of the Alpine A110 Future.

The star of Alpine’s strongest ever presence at the world-famous event, the A110 Future development car will make multiple runs up the Goodwood Hillclimb course during the weekend.

Named to reflect the pivotal role the A110 will play in Alpine’s electrified future, the French marque describes its new model as ‘the world’s first true EV sports car’.

Underpinning the A110 Future is the brand’s Alpine Performance Platform (APP), designed to continue the driver engagement and spirit of the current, combustion-powered A110.

Forging an electric future

Although the new Future prototype looks similar to the outgoing, mid-engined A110, beneath the surface is a thoroughly modern EV setup.

A pair of battery packs are mounted within the aluminium chassis, designed to give the A110 Future a 40:60 front:rear weight distribution. This matches the weight balance of the petrol A110.

Alpine has engineered the electric A110 to use 800-volt technology. Its battery pack features high energy density cells to reduce weight, and shorten charging times.

There is also a new three-in-one electric axle, which is connected to a dual-motor setup that delivers torque to the rear wheels.

A celebration of Alpine history

The announcement of the name for the A110 development car coincides with Alpine revealing it has now produced more than 35,000 examples of the A110, including the final version of the second-gen model launched in 2017.

Some 28,701 units of the second-generation Alpine A110 were made, with the last car an A110 R 70 finished in Alpine Blue.

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will see a celebration of Alpine models past and present, with a particular focus on the history of the A110.

The modern A290 electric hot hatchback and A390 performance SUV will also be on display, along with the marque’s F1 show car.

Current Alpine Formula 1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will be in attendance at the event, too. Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place from 9-12 July 2026 in West Sussex.

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