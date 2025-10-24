Geely arrives in the UK – with big savings on new electric SUV

Geely Auto has arrived in the UK with a headline-grabbing package of deals for its first car: the Geely EX5 electric SUV.

Priced from £31,990, the launch package includes a Geely EV Grant, a subsidised home wall box charger and even a £1,000 scrappage incentive for those trading in an old petrol or diesel car.

The Geely electric vehicle grant is available on all three versions of the Geely EX5, the SE, Pro and Max.

The Geely EV Grant reduces the price of a top-spec Max model to £32,240 – just £250 more than the standard price of the base-spec Geely EX5 SE.

Geely EV Grant

Model Price Geely EV Grant Post-grant price Geely EX5 SE £31,990 £2,300 £29,690 Geely EX5 Pro £33,990 £3,200 £30,790 Geely EX5 Max £36,990 £3,750 £32,240

Tempting finance deals will be available from launch too, including a four-year PCP with 10 percent deposit and an APR of 3.9 percent.

With a £3,500 deposit, the Geely EX5 SE is available for £339 a month – and the top-spec Max is only £50 a month more, at £389 a month. All new Geely vehicles come with an eight-year, 125,000-mile warranty.

The Geely EX5 is a Skoda Enyaq-sized electric SUV with a 267-mile range and enough power to deliver a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds.

Motoring Research will be driving the new Geely EV5 for the first time in the UK soon.

At the Geely London launch

The Geely brand launched in London this week at a headline event held on the Greenwich peninsula. Many Geely executives were in attendance, including vice president of Geely Auto International, Moe Wang.

Geely is the international conglomerate that also owns Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, along with the LEVC London taxi firm.

General manager at Geely UK, Michael Yang, said the brand already has 25 car dealers open and ready to take orders, with 25 more set to open by the end of the year.

Geely will have 100 UK dealers in operation by the end of 2026. Within three years, it has an ambition to be selling 100,000 cars in the UK.

This would potentially make the Geely brand as big as Ford in the UK market.

“Geely Auto is here to stay,” said Michael Yang. “We are not just launching a car, but a new benchmark in value.”

While the Geely EX5 is the launch vehicle, it will be followed in quick succession by many more models, both EVs and petrol-powered hybrids.

Geely plans to introduce 10 new cars in the UK within the next three years.

