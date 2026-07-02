Tickets still available for Festival of the Unexceptional 2026

Fans of unloved and unremarkable classic cars don’t have long to wait before the Festival of the Unexceptional returns for 2026.

Organiser Hagerty promises this will be the biggest event to date, including the largest lineup of live entertainment since it began 12 years ago.

Taking place in the grounds of Lincolnshire’s Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday 25 July 2026, thousands of ordinary cars made between 1976 and 2001 will be the focus of this year’s Festival of the Unexceptional.

As has become tradition, the biggest attraction will be the Concours de l’Ordinaire, which sees 50 cars selected for judging as the most unexceptional of all.

This year will see a Kia Clarus, Mazda 1300 Estate, Toyota Previa and Seat Ibiza 1.9D among those vying for the biggest prize in mundanity.

Previous winners of the coveted award have included a Nissan Primera, Renault Clio and an unrestored Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

Music, Maestros and more

Other highlights for 2026 will include a display of super-rare cars from the British Motor Museum, including the very first example of the Austin Maestro off the production line.

This will be joined by the Austin LC10 Maestro prototype, along with a pre-production Austin Mini Metro that starred at the 1980 British Motor Show.

A special display by The Telegraph newspaper is also new for this year, playing host to an array of cars as part of its UK’s Rarest collection. Vehicles here will include a five-door Fiat Strada, Alfa Romeo Arna and Nissan Prairie, all of which are said to be on the verge of extinction.

Festival of the Unexceptional 2026 will also offer a wide selection of food and drink stalls, music performances and entertainment from Sniff & Smith.

Get ready to celebrate motoring mundanity

“Festival of the Unexceptional is no longer just a show ” said Mark Roper, managing director of Hagerty UK. “Now unexceptional cars represent a new era of classic motoring, one that appeals to a younger driver with cars steeped in nostalgia and memories.

“What started as a few cars in a small field 12 years ago is now an event known around the world, with many online social groups and smaller events taking place because of it. Join us at Grimsthorpe Castle to witness a new generation of classic cars and be prepared to see models you forgot even existed… there is nothing else like it.”

Tickets for the Festival of the Unexceptional are £27 (including fees) for a car and driver, with each additional passenger also requiring their own ticket costing £27.

Children aged under 15 receive free admission, plus there are discounts available for members of the Hagerty Drivers Club.

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