Lamborghini Urus SE Performante is an even more super SUV

Lamborghini has ramped up the power and aggression for its Urus SE SUV, with the launch of a new Performante version.

Released 40 years after the original ‘Rambo Lambo’ LM002, the new Urus SE Performante is claimed to be the fastest SUV in the world.

Like other Lamborghinis that have received the Performante treatment, the plug-in hybrid Urus SE gains a healthy dose of extra horsepower, along with numerous carbon fibre components.

“Today, with Urus SE Performante, we are taking the concept of the super SUV to its peak”, said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“This model represents the highest level of performance, driving precision and emotional engagement ever achieved by Urus, while preserving the versatility and everyday usability that have established it as a benchmark in its segment.”

Unleashing more hybrid V8 power

At the heart of the Urus SE Performante is Lamborghini’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, which is combined with an electric motor and 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery.

In the SE Performante, they develop a combined 812hp, along with 738lb ft of torque. Compared to the previous Urus Performante, these are increases of 146hp and 37lb ft.

An eight-speed automatic transmission, matched with an all-wheel drive, has that job of deploying all that power to the road.

With the Performante in maximum-attack Corsa mode, the 0-62mph sprint takes just 3.3 seconds: 0.1 seconds faster than the standard Urus SE. Top speed remains a more than adequate 194mph.

New for the Performante is a Rally mode, created for those brave enough to take their 812hp SUV onto dirt and gravel roads.

Cutting away the kilograms

The bonnet, roof, wheelarches, side skirts and rear diffuser of the Urus SE Performante are all formed from lightweight carbon fibre, designed to shave weight from the full-size SUV.

An extra rear spoiler contributes to a three percent reduction in drag, plus 16 percent more downforce.

A new Akrapovic titanium exhaust system saves 10kg, and is said to give the Urus a ‘more exhilarating sporty note under acceleration’.

On startup, the Urus SE Performante wil automatically blip the throttle to 2,400rpm, which should thrill your next-door neighbours…

Lamborghini has also added a new Integrated Power Brake system, reducing weight by 4kg, with optimised sound deadening removing a further 3.3kg. Opting for the exclusive Corsa Tex by Dinamica upholstery saves 2.7kg, too.

All of this results in an overall reduction of 32kg versus the regular Urus SE, bringing total weight down to (a still pretty substantial) 2,473kg.

More carbon fibre inside Urus Performante

Changes to the interior are less dramatic, although Lamborghini has given the Urus SE Performante a revised 12.3-inch central touchscreen, with graphics inspired by its flagship Revuelto supercar.

There is also extensive use of carbon fibre, including on the steering wheel, along with Y-shaped aluminium detailing throughout the cabin.

Lamborghini has not confirmed prices for the Performante yet, but enthusiasts should expect to pay a significant premium over the £208,000 charged for a regular Urus SE.

Customers will also have access to Lamborghini’s almost limitless personalisation options, which are available through the Ad Personam programme.

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