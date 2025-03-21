Volkswagen to reveal Golf GTI 50th Anniversary special edition

Volkswagen’s legendary hot hatchback, the Golf GTI, will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2026. However, VW plans to start the party early.

As part of the Nurburgring 24 Hours race in June – now Germany’s largest motorsport event – Volkswagen will preview a commemorative Golf GTI 50th Anniversary, due on sale next year.

Volkswagen will also showcase other performance models from its range at the ‘Ring, including the Golf R hatchback and estate.

On track, the Max Kruse Racing customer team plans to enter two Golf GTI ‘Clubsport 24h’ cars, one of them piloted by Volkswagen development driver, Benjamin ‘Benny’ Leuchter.

Five decades of GTI history

Volkswagen is keeping quiet on details of the 50th anniversary Golf GTI, only noting it will be a ‘a sporty special model’.

However, the German marque does have plenty of experience with commemorative GTIs, having started in 1996 with the 20th Anniversary Edition – based on the Mk3 Golf.

Limited to 1,000 examples, the Golf GTI 20th Anniversary came with 16-inch BBS alloy wheels, red badges and chequered Recaro seats.

Later Anniversary Editions, released every subsequent five years, have continued the trend of larger wheels and bespoke styling, giving some indication as to the direction the 50th Anniversary GTI could take.

‘Ring in the celebrations

The Nurburgring 24 Hours has become the event of choice for Volkswagen to launch new performance models, with more than 230,000 fans attending over the race weekend.

Back in 2016, it was used to announce the limited edition Mk7 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S. This 310hp, two-seat GTI later entered the record books by breaking the front-wheel-drive production car lap record around the Nordschleife circuit.

Last year, the updated Golf GTI Clubsport was revealed at the endurance race, featuring a ‘Special’ drive mode optimised for use at the Nurburgring. The 2025 Nurburgring 24 Hour race takes place from 20-21 June.

