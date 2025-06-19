Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 sets new Nurburgring lap record

The 50th anniversary Golf GTI Edition 50 is the fastest production Volkswagen to lap the Nurburgring circuit in Germany.

John Redfern
John Redfern
A white Volkswagen GTI speeds around a curve at the Nürburgring racetrack, surrounded by trees and metal fencing.

The most powerful Golf GTI ever has claimed a new Nurburgring lap record for the fastest road-going Volkswagen

Ahead of its official debut at this weekend’s Nurburgring 24 Hours race, Volkswagen hit the track with a near-production version of the new Golf GTI Edition 50.

With German racing driver Benny Leuchter behind the wheel, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 completed a lap of the fearsome Nordschleife in seven minutes and 46.13 seconds.

This makes the GTI Edition 50 over a second faster than the current Golf R, even though the latter benefits from all-wheel drive.

The fastest Golf GTI of all

A person in racing gear drives a car with a professional setup, featuring a helmet and harness, in a fast-paced environment.

Volkswagen has so far kept quiet about technical details of the latest Golf GTI. More information will be announced at the Nurburgring 24 Hours event.

However, from the initial images and video shared by Volkswagen, a deeper front splitter is visible on the GTI Edition 50, along with a larger rear spoiler.

Leuchter said the hot hatch he drove on the lap-time run will be “the same as the version that will be sold in the future”.

An optional Performance Package is available for the Edition 50, which sees the chassis and suspension tuned specifically for track use. Semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres are included as part of the package, along with lightweight forged alloy wheels.

A Nurburgring weekend to celebrate

A white Volkswagen GTI speeds along a scenic, tree-lined road, featuring dynamic motion blur and alloy wheels, with no visible driver.

Leuchter said the optional Performance Package was fundamental to his Nurburgring success. “The entire set-up of the Golf GTI Edition 50 means you can drive the ideal line of the Nordschleife with high precision,” noted the Nurburgring 24 Hours race class winner

“Three years ago, I wouldn’t have thought that I could ever beat the lap time of the outstanding Golf R with a front-wheel-drive Golf GTI as clearly as I have now. The fact that this has now happened – in quite bad weather, by the way – actually says everything about the successful set-up and extraordinary potential of this GTI.”

After the Golf GTI Edition 50 is revealed at the Nurburgring, two Clubsport 24h-specification versions of the hot hatchback will compete in the endurance race.

Benny Leuchter will be one of the drivers sharing the Max Kruse Racing customer team cars, no doubt putting his record-setting track knowledge to good use.

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

