Volkswagen ID. Polo revealed: First look at new electric VW

After several concept cars and teasers, Volkswagen has finally revealed the production ID. Polo electric supermini.

Intended to sit alongside the petrol-powered version of the perennial Polo hatchback, the new ID. Polo introduces Volkswagen’s new EV naming strategy.

Going forward, electric models will simply add an ‘ID.’ prefix to the name of familiar favourites. The aim is to make the VW range easier for customers to understand.

Even without the Polo branding, the new compact EV is unmistakably a junior Volkswagen hatchback, with obvious nods to the seven generations of Polo that have come before it.

Alongside a confident exterior design, Volkswagen has given the ID. Polo an interior that aims to reinforce the brand’s high-quality image. Pleasingly, this includes swapping the much-criticised touchscreen controls for physical buttons.

It should position the ID. Polo as a strong rival for existing small EVs such as the Renault 5 E-Tech and Peugeot e-208.

Classic Volkswagen design

Andreas Mindt, chief designer at Volkswagen, says the ID. Polo embodies the brand’s “new, crystal-clear Pure Positive design language”. Elements of the styling pay tribute to classic Volkswagen models such as the Golf and Beetle.

Following a more modern trend, the front and rear ends can feature illuminated VW badges, depending on the trim level chosen.

Measuring just over 4.0 metres in length, the ID. Polo is slightly shorter than its petrol-powered sibling. However, a front-wheel-drive layout and EV packaging mean it can seat five people inside. Boot capacity is a very useful 441 litres, too.

To suit the ID. Polo’s compact supermini dimensions, Volkswagen will offer two battery options: 37kWh or 52kWh.

The smaller lithium-iron phosphate battery is available with either 116hp or 135hp power outputs. The larger nickel manganese cobalt pack will be paired with a 211hp electric motor.

More than 280 miles of range

Aided by the ID. Polo’s impressive aerodynamics, including a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.26, the smaller 37kWh battery delivers an official range of up to 204 miles.

Opting for the bigger 52kWh battery sees this extended to 283 miles, meaning the ID. Polo should be more than capable of dealing with everyday life.

The 37kWh battery can handle DC charging speeds of 90kWh, with the 52kWh pack supporting up to 105kWh. Using a suitable device should see a 10-80 percent charge requiring 27 or 24 minutes respectively.

All versions can reach a top speed of 99mph, with 0-62mph times yet to be revealed. For those in search of maximum performance, the forthcoming ID. Polo GTI will deliver 226hp. Expect more details on the new hot hatchback soon.

Electric propulsion should not prevent the regular car driving in a way Polo customers will be familiar with. According to Volkswagen, the ID. Polo will deliver ‘clear and reliable handling characteristics’, with a ‘a balanced blend of comfort and agility’.

Tipping the scales at less than 1,600kg – relatively light for an EV – should help the ID. Polo feel more engaging to drive, too.

A quality interior with real buttons

According to Andreas Mindt, Volkswagen wanted to “create an interior that feels like a friend from the very first encounter”. In particular, this means the very obvious return of “clear physical buttons” that “promote a feeling of stability and confidence”.

The ID. Polo does feature a 13-inch central touchscreen, but a row of switches beneath it can be used to operate the climate control settings, as recently seen in the larger ID.3 Neo.

The haptic pads used on recent Volkswagen steering wheels have also been banished, with physical controls making a return.

There has been a deliberate use of higher quality materials throughout the ID. Polo’s cabin. Drivers can also configure the 10-inch digital instrument display to resemble the dashboard of a classic VW Golf.

German-market sales to start straight away

In entry-level Trend trim, the ID. Polo comes equipped with LED headlights with automatic main beam, a multi-function steering wheel and climate control air-con. Mid-tier Life trim adds adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and wireless smartphone charging.

Topping the range, Style specification brings heated seats and a heated steering wheel, 3D LED tail lights and ambient interior lighting.

Upmarket options will include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and front seats with a massage function.

Volkswagen will begin accepting pre-orders of the ID. Polo almost immediately, with German-market pricing starting at just €24,995 (equivalent to £21,500) for the Trend model.

Full UK prices and specifications will be confirmed by Volkswagen in the near-future.

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