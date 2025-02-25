Best family SUVs to buy in 2025

SUVs dominated the UK sales chart in 2024, accounting for seven out of the top 10 best-selling cars of the year. Indeed, the top three – the Ford Puma, Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai – were streets ahead of the others.

It’s not hard to see why; a family SUV will offer a practical interior, high driving position and running costs that won’t be much different to a mid-sized hatchback such as a Volkswagen Golf.

To help you choose the best family SUV for you in 2025, we have created a list of our favourites. Our choices are presented in alphabetical order.

BMW X3

The X3 sits in the middle of an extensive BMW SUV range bookended by the small X1 and enormous X7. In many ways, it’s the best of the crop, offering the usability and low running costs of the X1, but quality and comfort to rival the X5 and X7. Prices are roughly in line with the Audi Q5, so the choice comes down to badge and driver appeal. If you enjoy driving, there’s a clear winner: the X3.

On the move, the X3 feels like a high-riding BMW 3 Series. Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions are available, with the latter offering up to 55 miles of electric range. There’s also the iX3 version if you want to go fully electric.

The entry-level xLine model comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, BMW Navigation with traffic information, electrically adjustable sports seats, adaptive LED headlights, an electric tailgate, automatic climate control air-con and a reversing camera.

We said: ‘The X3 looks impressive, has a superb interior, offers plenty of five-seat practicality and drives nicely. The status that so many seek in this sector is there, along with the traditional BMW driving qualities to back it up.’



Citroen C5 Aircross

If comfort is your joy, the Citroen C5 Aircross should be on your shortlist of family SUVs. It’s all thanks to what Citroen calls ‘Advanced Comfort Suspension’. In simple terms, this allows you to enjoy a cushion-soft ride over Britain’s pockmarked roads.

As well as diesel and hybrid powertrains, the C5 Aircross is also available as a plug-in hybrid. At £37,500, it’s the most expensive model, but with CO2 emissions of just 33g/km and an electric range of up to 36 miles, it should offer extremely low running costs.

We said: ‘It’s an easy car to like, the Citroen C5 Aircross. With prices from £27,500, the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson are all cheaper to get into at the lower end, yet there’s not a great deal in it. Look instead at the PCP finance offers and the story may well turn on its head.’

Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is one of the most distinctive family SUVs on sale. You might not love its bold styling, but you can’t accuse the adventurous Hyundai of playing it safe. Make no mistake, your neighbours will know you’ve bought a new car.

It’s not the bargain family SUV it was previously, but the Tucson comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and a generous level of standard equipment. The entry-level Advance gets 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, a 12.3-inch touchscreen media system with sat-nav, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and front/rear parking sensors.

Upgrading to Premium trim adds more kit, while Ultimate spec nudges the Tucson into luxury territory. Look out for the N Line and N Line S models, which feature styling inspired by Hyundai’s N performance models. A 1.6-litre petrol engine is available in a choice of outputs, and with mild-hybrid or full hybrid technology. For even lower running costs, check out the plug-in hybrid Tucson, which offers up to 43 miles of electric range – if you remember to plug it in.

Kia EV3

The Kia EV3 is one of the latest and best electric SUVs to hit the market. All versions use a single 204hp motor to drive the front wheels, with a choice of 58kWh or 81kWh battery sizes. These offer an official range of 270 and 375 miles, respectively.

Impressive figures, especially for an SUV that costs £33,000 in base trim, although the flagship GT-Line S with an 81kWh battery is just shy of £44,000. On the plus side, you’ll enjoy Kia’s seven-year warranty and the company’s superb reputation for reliability.

We said: ‘The Kia EV3 is an accessible and thoroughly well-rounded car that could slot effortlessly into family life. And as such vehicles are now increasingly SUV-shaped, it has become the electric benchmark to beat. It is capable, competent and easy, with a smooth and comfortable ride.’



Land Rover Discovery Sport

Few family SUVs ever venture off-road, but the Land Rover Discovery Sport is the best choice for getting your boots dirty. It also comes with seven seats as standard, so you can choose between lots of luggage space or a pair of occasional seats that are suitable for children. The entry-level S trim lacks some desirable equipment, but the plush Dynamic HSE is arguably more ‘Range Rover’ than ‘Land Rover’.

The Discovery Sport P270e combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a total output of 309hp. Crucially, it provides up to 37 miles of electric range and CO2 emissions of 35g/km. Alternatively, the diesel engine boasts mild-hybrid tech to deliver up to 42.7mpg.



In many ways, the Discovery Sport is showing its age – it has been on sale for a decade, after all. That said, not many SUVs are so capable off-road. And the others that get close, such as the Subaru Forester and Jeep Compass, come with compromises of their own.

It also has the benefit of seven seats across most models, which is excellent for a car that takes up the same amount of road space as a Skoda Octavia. The third row is best reserved for small children, but you’ll have access to a large boot when the rearmost seats aren’t required.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

No other car manufacturer offers such a bewildering array of SUVs as Mercedes-Benz, so it might be tricky to choose the right one. We’ll cut to the chase: the GLB is one of the most practical and family-friendly SUVs in the range. It also offers better value for money than the pricier Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Squint and it looks a bit like the chunky Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which helps the GLB stand out in a crowded market. It’s actually shorter and narrower than the GLC, but its lofty stance creates an interior that is spacious enough for five adults. You even get a pair of extra seats in the third row. Quality isn’t quite up to the high standards of the GLC, but the price reflects this.



There are four trim levels: Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus. All versions come with a pair of 10.25-inch screens, which blend together to create one seamless display across the dashboard. Take into account the fact that the entry-level GLB undercuts the basic GLC by around £20,000, and you’ll see why we consider it excellent value.

Renault Scenic E-Tech

The Renault Scenic is back, but not as we know it. Gone are the modest petrol and diesel engines you might remember from your youth (‘Are we nearly there yet?’); the current Scenic E-Tech is powered by either a 170hp or 220hp electric powertrain. The former has a 60kWh battery for 260 miles of range, while the latter boasts a 87kWh battery and can travel 379 miles between charges.



The three trim levels are labelled Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic. Prices range from £37,500 to £45,500, and while that might seem like a lot for a Renault, quality is excellent and you get an impressive amount of kit for your money.



Thanks to the Scenic’s flat floor, its interior feels incredibly spacious, with enough room for five adults to sit in comfort. There’s also 545 litres of luggage space, which is better than many of its rivals. It’s a great electric SUV, but don’t take our word for it; the Scenic E-Tech was good enough to win the European Car of the Year award in 2024, before the new Renault 5 E-Tech stole its crown in 2025.

Skoda Kodiaq

We could mount a strong case for the Skoda Kodiaq being the best family SUV you can buy. Available with a choice of five or seven seats, the Kodiaq offers a long list of standard equipment, even on the most basic version.

It shares a platform with the Volkswagen Tiguan, and although the level of finish isn’t up to the standards of the VW, you get more goodies for your money. Prices start from around £38,000, while the flagship vRS with a 265hp 2.0-litre petrol engine costs £52,500.



Don’t be fooled by the evolutionary styling, because the new Kodiaq is a major upgrade on the old model (which also happened to be one of our favourite SUVs). It’s bigger and more practical, and you’ll notice a significant step up in terms of quality. There are four versions to choose from: SE, SE L, SportLine and vRS. As for powertrains, the pick of the bunch is the plug-in hybrid, which offers an impressive 71 miles of electric range

Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan is one of the most popular family SUVs in Europe, with many buyers prepared to pay a small premium for the VW badge and build quality. It feels a class above its mainstream rivals, even if it can’t quite reach the high standards set by the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

Don’t be fooled by the attractive price of the entry-level Tiguan, as it lacks the kind of creature comforts you’ll want over a three-year PCP deal. The Life trim level is more appealing, while Match and Elegance add more luxury to the mix. For more aggressive styling, check out the R-Line and Black Edition models, while for seven seats, you’ll need to upgrade to the versatile Tiguan Allspace.



As well as diesel and mild-hybrid petrol engines, the Tiguan is available as a plug-in hybrid for extremely low running costs. The Tiguan eHybrid pairs a 1.5-litre petrol with an electric motor to deliver a choice of 204hp or 272hp. A fully charged battery should deliver 71-77 miles of electric range, while CO2 emissions as low as 9g/km will be great news for company car drivers.

Volvo XC40

Not many family SUVs are as appealing as the Volvo XC40. It might be the smallest SUV in the Volvo range, but it’s arguably the most charming and attractive of the three. Its chunky styling sets it apart from premium-badged rivals, while the interior exudes sophisticated Swedish cool.

Diesel versions were axed in 2020, so you’re left with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol engines. The B3 develops 163hp for a 0-62mph time of 8.6 seconds, while the 197hp B4 can complete the sprint in 7.6 seconds. The old XC40 Recharge electric SUV is now called the EX40 and can deliver up to 343 miles of range.



We said: ‘The Volvo XC40 has deservedly won a string of awards and a legion of admirers. It looks the absolute business, in our opinion, and the interior is brilliantly Swedish. It’s not quite as plush as the XC60 and XC90, but it still feels premium and interesting in a “definitely not German” kind of way.’

