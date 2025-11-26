Wider parking spaces are top of drivers’ demands

Wider bays top the list of what UK motorists want to improve their experience when it comes to parking.

New research has found that almost half (48 percent) of drivers would like to see parking spaces made larger.

With SUVs now accounting for eight of the top 10 best-selling vehicles in the UK, many new cars struggle to fit inside a standard parking bay.

Notably, 21 percent of drivers said they had suffered a ‘door ding’ on their own vehicle thanks to another car parking too close.

Still using 1970s standards

When it comes to the size of a typical parking space in the UK, there is no longer a standard measure used.

The 2016 Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions legislation relaxed the standards, leaving only a minimum width of 1.8m.

However, since the 1970s, dimensions of 4.8m in length and 2.4m in width have frequently been used as a suggested size. These are the most common parking space dimensions found across the UK.

Width is a particular issue when it comes to parking, with family SUVs such as the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and Ford Puma all more than 1.8m wide. This leaves little room for manoeuvre when it comes to opening doors.

Drivers are already adapting

Larne O’Donoghue, spokesperson at YourParkingSpace, said: “This research tells us that space and comfort are now top priorities when parking – not just price. Many car parks are working with layouts that were designed decades ago, and that mismatch is clearly being felt by today’s motorists.

“While national guidelines may take time to evolve, we’re finding that drivers are already adapting by planning ahead, choosing locations carefully, and prioritising convenience when deciding where to park.”

Lower parking prices were a concern for 46 percent of those questioned, with guaranteed spaces a desirable feature for 34 percent of survey respondents.

Only nine percent said the availability of electric vehicle charging points would make their parking experience better.

