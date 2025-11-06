Citroen creates 30-minute workout to get fit while charging your EV

Citroen has launched a new workout guide, aimed at helping parents to make their kids more active.

It follows research by Citroen that revealed half of parents think their children don’t get enough exercise.

That’s despite the vast majority of parents (91 percent) saying they encourage their children to get active. However, more than a third say a lack of time prevents them from working out.

As a result, the Charge Up In 30 Guide is designed to let families complete a workout in less time than it takes to recharge the new e-C3 electric SUV.

Charge and get fit together

Citroen found that more than a fifth of adults aged between 55 and 64 do no exercise at all. Only 22 percent can run for between one and five minutes.

Two thirds (67 percent) of parents take exercise with their children, though, increasing to 79 percent of parents between the ages of 25 and 34.

Citrorn worked with British 5km road running champion and Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell, and her coach Andrew Henderson, to curate the Charge Up In 30 Guide.

Suggested exercises include tricep dips using the e-C3’s open tailgate, along with press ups against the bonnet. Warm ups and cool downs are included, too.

Supporting family wellbeing

Running through the complete Charge Up In 30 Guide requires 26 minutes, the time needed to charge the Citroen e-C3 from 20 to 80 percent using a 100kWh rapid charger.

Greg Taylor, managing director of Citroen UK, said: “Our latest research shows that time is a major barrier to exercise for parents and their children. The Charge Up In 30 Guide helps to overcome this barrier, offering a practical, family-friendly solution that fits into a less than 30-minute window.”

Alex Bell added: “Citroen is a brand that puts accessible movement for all at the forefront. As an athlete, I know how powerful exercise can be for both physical and mental wellbeing.

“Whether you’re training for a race or just trying to stay active with your kids, this guide shows that you don’t need a gym or hours of free time – just a bit of creativity. You can even use a car like the new e-C3 to support your exercise plan.”

