What is a historic vehicle – and what are the benefits?

Cars defined as historic vehicles are usually exempt from MOT tests and road tax (VED). We explain the rules – and how you could benefit.

We explain the definition of a historic vehicle and the implications for road tax, the MOT test and more.

Cars that are classified as historic vehicles are eligible for many benefits and exemptions, both at a national level and when it comes to driving in Clean Air Zones.

Historic vehicles don’t have to pass an MOT test each year. They also aren’t eligible for vehicle excise duty (VED – commonly known as road tax). However, the application processes for these are slightly different.

Historic vehicles exempt from the MOT

To qualify as historic, a vehicle must have been built or first registered more than 40 years ago. The rule applies on a rolling basis, so it currently covers cars built before 1 January 1985.

What is a historic vehicle?

Also, no ‘substantial changes’ must have been made to the car during the last 30 years. These include replacing the chassis, body, axles or engine to change how the vehicle works.

It sounds prescriptive, but it’s not as onerous as you might think. For example, fitting a new engine is not considered a substantial change, nor is modifying the same basic engine to a larger cubic capacity.

Other acceptable changes include modifications made to preserve a vehicle because original parts are no longer available, or upgrading axles and running gear to improve safety (fitting disc brakes rather than drums, for example).

New legislation that took effect from 26 August 2025 that like-for-like repairs and restorations no longer need to be reported to DVLA. More modified vehicles, such as classic EV conversions, can also retain their original identity – rather than potentially have to wear a Q-plate. Owners still need to notify the DVLA, which will add a modified marker to the V5C registration document.

What is a historic vehicle?

Evidence of an MOT test is required to tax a vehicle. Owners can declare MOT exemption at the Post Office with a V112 exemption from MOT form.

Historic vehicles exempt from VED road tax

A rolling 40-year exemption is also in place for historic vehicles when it comes to road tax, or Vehicle Excise Duty (VED).

Owners need to apply for a vehicle tax exemption in order to stop paying VED. This is also known as putting a vehicle in the ‘historic tax class’.

Owners do this by applying at a Post Office that deals with vehicle tax. They will need to bring the:

The Post Office will send the V5C to the DVLA and owners will receive an updated logbook with their car’s new historic vehicle status listed.

Note that owners still have to tax their vehicle, even if they don’t have to pay. The DVLA will send a vehicle tax reminder before it is due to expire. Owners then apply online in the usual way – but without paying a fee.

Historic vehicles

It is illegal to drive a vehicle if it is not taxed, even if it is in the historic tax class. Also, older vehicles used commercially for a trade or business, such as ice cream vans, are not exempt from vehicle tax. Neither are taxis.

London ULEZ and historic vehicles

Cars in the historic vehicle class are exempt from the London ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone), too. This covers almost the entire area inside the M25. 

Vehicles must be registered as historic vehicles with the DVLA, and those used for commercial purposes – e.g. coffee vans parked on the street – are still liable for the ULEZ.

However, all vehicles registered before 1 January 1983 are exempt from the ULEZ, regardless of commercial status. ANPR cameras will check the tax status of the vehicle using a DVLA database.

Clean Air Zones and historic vehicles

What is a historic vehicle?

Historic vehicles are also exempt from other Clean Air Zones across the UK, such as the one in Birmingham city centre.

Here, a historic vehicle is one defined as being exempt from VED road tax and in the historic tax class.

As with the London ULEZ, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will pick out historic vehicles and ensure owners don’t receive a fine for not paying the charge.

Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
News, reviews, advice and features from the award-winning Motoring Resarch editorial team.

