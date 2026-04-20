The Ford Ranger pickup has become a two-seater to save tax

The Ranger Double Cab with two seats is potentially more practical – and being classed as plant and machinery, it also offers a tax saving.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Ford Ranger 2-Seater Special

A new two-seat version of the Ford Ranger Double Cab has been introduced to boost practicality – and reduce owners’ tax bills.

Instead of having a bench rear seat, the Ford Ranger 2-Seat has a dedicated rear storage area, which is separated from the main cabin by a reinforced bulkhead.

The Double Cab’s rear doors have been retained, to help with practicality, but with aluminium panels instead of glass windows for improved security.

Ford Ranger 2-Seater Special

Although the rear seats have been permanently removed, Ford has retained heating for this second load area to keep belongings warm and dry.

Ford says it can be used to store valuable equipment such as tools, or a change of clothes, or even food and snacks for long working days.

To further increase the Ranger’s versatility, Ford has fitted a new load liner, plus a heavy-duty floor with anchor points.

Ford Ranger 2-Seater Special

The Ford Ranger 2-Seat will initially be offered in high-spec Wildtrak guise, easily the most popular Ranger trim line.

Both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and traditional diesel powertrains will be available, including the silky-smooth 3.0-litre V6 diesel.

Saving tax with a Ford Ranger 2-Seat

Ford Ranger 2-Seater Special

Because Ford has permanently removed the rear seats, and installed a bulkhead behind the driver and front passenger, the new Ranger 2-Seat is classed as commercial vehicle.

This means owners will be able to claim the 100 percent plant and machinery allowance, and benefit from the flat-rate road tax for commercial vehicles.

More importantly, it will also see the flat-rate company van Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax applied – something that was removed earlier this year for regular double-cab pickups.

Ford’s savvy way to get round this expensive rule change means that those who still use a double cab for work will not be penalised with tax hikes.

As such, the Ford Ranger Double Cab 2-Seat is likely to be a smart and popular solution to the government’s tax changes.

Ford says it will broaden the two-seat line-up later this year, after launching the new model at next week’s Commercial Vehicle Show 2026 at Birmingham’s NEC.

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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