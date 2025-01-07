The Ford Puma was the UK’s best-selling new car in 2024

For the second year running, the Ford Puma has been named as the UK’s best-selling new car. The car sales chart is based on data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT).

Ford’s compact crossover racked up 48,340 registrations in 2024, pushing the Kia Sportage SUV into second place.

With 47,183 examples registered, the Sportage wasn’t far behind, however – and notably ahead of the Nissan Qashqai, which managed 42,418 sales in 2024.

SUVs and crossovers dominated the automotive chart, accounting for eight of the top 10 cars. Only the Volkswagen Golf and Polo bucked the high-riding trend.

Fleet sales up, private purchases down

Overall new car sales reached 1.953 million during 2024, representing an increase of 2.6 percent compared to the previous year.

Fleet sales were the main driver of growth, being responsible for 1.163 million registrations, or 59.6 percent of the UK market. Compared to 2023, fleet sales jumped by 11.8 percent year-on-year.

By comparison, business new car registrations in 2024 declined by 3.1 percent versus 2023, down to 42,647 from 44,031 vehicles.

Registrations by private customers also fell by 8.7 percent, down to 746,246 units. This represents the lowest figure since 2020, when the pandemic brought the new car market to a standstill.

Record sales for electric cars

Electric cars gained a record market share during 2024, accounting for almost a fifth (19.6 percent) of new registrations. Generous discounts from manufacturers throughout the year will likely have boosted these numbers.

Compared to 2023, EV registrations of 381,970 cars represented a substantial increase of 21.4 percent. Plug-in hybrid models climbed by 18.3 percent, with regular hybrid vehicles up by 9.6 percent.

However, the SMMT is concerned that weak demand from private customers will make it harder for car manufacturers to meet mandated targets for new zero-emission vehicles.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said, “A record year for EV registrations underscores vehicle manufacturers’ unswerving commitment to a decarbonised new car market, with more choice, better range and increased affordability than ever before.

“This has come at huge cost, however, with the billions invested in new models being supplemented by generous incentives which are unsustainable. We need rapid results from the regulatory review and urgent substantive support for consumers – else automotive investments will be at risk and the jobs, economic growth and net zero ambitions we all share in jeopardy.”

