Custom paintwork adds £338 to cost of car insurance

Choosing to personalise your car with a bespoke paint job can come at a cost to more than just good taste, reveals new research.

On average, having a custom car colour sees UK drivers hit with an extra £338 on their annual car insurance premium.

The finding comes from analysis of data by insurance comparison website Compare the Market, which scrutinised the premiums paid by customers.

Across all British drivers, the current median annual car insurance premium stands at £598.

Opting for non-standard paintwork adds an average of £338 to this figure, with drivers paying a total of £936.

It acts as a reminder that even modifications that don’t boost a car’s performance can have a significant impact on premiums.

Visual flair brings bigger bills

According to Compare the Market, there are numerous potential reasons for insurers to make cover for cars with aesthetic modifications more expensive.

At its simplest, a bespoke paint job can mean greater repair costs following an accident. It could also add extra complexity to replacing a vehicle like-for-like, should it be written off.

With a fancy colour attracting more attention, it may increase the risk of the car being stolen, too.

Even simple exterior modifications can increase the cost of insurance. Additional driving lights add an average of £209 to an annual premium, while murals and exterior artwork typically boost costs by £125.

Even something as simple as non-standard stickers or decals can be viewed as a modification by an insurance company. These resulted in drivers paying an average of £135 more each year.

Insurance rules remain black and white

Unsplash / Erik Mclean

However, the cost of not informing your insurer about even simple visual modifications could be much more expensive than the increased premium.

Insurance companies take a dim view of not being notified about modifications, which could leave drivers without cover if they try to make a claim.

In addition, not all insurers provide cover for vehicles with modifications, meaning you should always check your policy before embarking on an automotive makeover.

Amy Rootham, insurance expert at Compare the Market, commented: “Many drivers may assume only performance-enhancing modifications affect the price of insurance, but our analysis shows that cosmetic upgrades can also be costly. Something as simple as choosing a unique paint colour or fitting custom lights could add hundreds of pounds to your annual insurance premium.

“Before making any changes to your car, it’s worth informing your insurer. Failure to do so could invalidate your policy, which could be detrimental in the event of a claim. If you’re still considering which modifications to get, consider comparing insurance quotes in advance to understand the full cost implications attached before making any changes.”

ALSO READ:

Your vote could make this Lego Renault 5 Turbo 3E a reality

Volkswagen ID. Polo revealed: First look at new electric VW

Public support revealed for lowering drink-drive limit