EVs are no longer a ‘niche risk’ for car insurance

Car insurance companies are responding to the growing number of electric cars in the UK with more products and greater competition.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
BMW iX4 EV

As electric cars become more mainstream, so car insurance companies are responding with a greater choice of policies and lower premiums.

The aim is to address concerns among EV early adopters that they were paying more for car insurance than petrol and diesel drivers.

New analysis from Consumer Intelligence shows 11 new car insurance products began quoting for EVs on a major price comparison site last year. This compares to just three or four for petrol, diesel or hybrid vehicles.

Premiums are falling, as the expansion in repair networks means damaged EVs can be fixed more quickly.

A richer set of claims data is also helping. It shows that the risk profile of EV drivers is becoming similar to that of petrol and diesel drivers. Consumer Intelligence says some electric car insurers have cut prices by nearly 20 percent as a result.

Being more competitive is paying off for insurance companies, too. One increased its ‘EV quotability’ (the frequency at which it quotes) by 40 percent. This earned it a 12 percent increase in its share of the top five quote positions.

More confident EV insurance

Two people at a table; one uses a laptop displaying “Car Insurance,” the other reads a book. Papers are scattered around.

“As battery electric vehicles become more mainstream, insurers are no longer treating them as niche risks,” said Consumer Intelligence chief executive Ian Hughes. “That’s creating space for more confident, competitive pricing.”

EV premiums do remain relatively high, acknowledges the insights company. While they may be involved in fewer incidents generally, EV claims tend to be more expensive due to the need for specialist repairs and battery complexity.

Interestingly, London – an EV hot spot – remains a particular issue. Prices were higher in the south east of England than the north west due to differences in traffic congestion, car theft and claim rates.

“While electric vehicle sales remain just short of the government’s Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate target of 22 percent,” added Hughes, “the trajectory is unmistakable. The shift is accelerating and insurers are responding.”

ALSO READ:

Polestar sets new Guinness World Record with 581-mile EV road trip

Alpine A290 hot hatch now from £295 a month

Opinion: Is IndyCar’s Alex Palou now too good for F1?

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

BMW M850i Edition M Heritage celebrates the original 8 Series

John Redfern - 0
The special edition 2026 BMW M850i Gran Coupe pays tribute to the E31-generation 8 Series, and will be limited to 500 units worldwide.

What does representative APR mean in car finance ads?

Motoring Research team - 0
What is the difference between representative APR and actual APR on a loan? Understand this before you arrange finance on a new car.

Best restomods to buy in 2025

Motoring Research team - 0
Here are 11 of our favourite restomod cars of 2025, including the Ford Escort by Boreham Motorworks and the Porsche 911 by Theon Design.

Plug-in hybrid owners waste over £70m a year on charging costs

John Redfern - 0
New research finds that a fifth of UK PHEV owners do not have a smart home charger to help them take advantage of cheaper electricity rates.