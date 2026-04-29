Public support revealed for lowering drink-drive limit

New research has uncovered substantial public support from UK motorists to reduce the drink-drive limit in England and Wales.

At present, England and Wales have a limit of 80mg per 100ml of blood, or 35mcg per 100ml of breath, which is the joint-highest level in the world.

Scotland opted to lower its drink-drive limit in 2014, reducing this to 50mg per 100ml of blood, or 22mcg per 100ml of breath.

Now, a survey of 2,000 motorists has found that almost nine-in-ten (87 percent) of respondents believe stricter penalties are needed to deter people from driving whilst intoxicated.

Some 78 percent said they would support lowering the current drink-drive limit in England and Wales, leaving just 12 percent believing that the current rules should remain in place.

Support to lower the drink-drive limit

The release of the new research, conducted by personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense, comes ahead of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy consultation deadline of 11 May 2026.

Exactly half of those surveyed (50 percent) said that the drink-drive limit should be slashed as low as 20mg per 100ml of blood, or even down to zero.

In addition, a further 28 percent said they believed the limit in England and Wales should be reduced to match the one used in Scotland.

For those classed as being ‘high-risk’ road users, such as commercial drivers and new motorists, some two-thirds of respondents suggested a 20mg or zero limit.

Importantly, only a small minority believed lower drink-drive limits would impact their social behaviour. Just 13 percent said they thought reducing the limit would make them visit licensed pubs and restaurants less frequently.

The public expects action on drink-driving

More than half (58 percent) of respondents believed lower limits needed to be combined with tougher punishment for offenders.

Three-quarters were in favour of the police being able to suspend a driver’s licence at the roadside if they test over the limit or refuse to provide a sample.

Hunter Abbott, AlcoSense’s managing director and former British Touring Car Championship driver, commented: “People are saying the current system is not tough enough.”

“There is staunch support not only for lowering the alcohol limit, but also for giving police the powers they need to deal with offenders quickly and effectively”.

“With the consultation closing soon, this is a clear signal that the public expects meaningful Government action to improve road safety and prevent avoidable deaths and injuries”, added Abbott.

Would you support a lower drink-drive limit? Let us know in the comments